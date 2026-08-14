German runner calls for 'more respect' after seeing online racial abuse of teammates

By The Associated Press | Posted - Aug. 14, 2026 at 5:50 a.m.

 
Athletes clear a barrier during the women's 3,000 meters steeplechase final at the European Athletics Championships in Birmingham, England, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.

Athletes clear a barrier during the women's 3,000 meters steeplechase final at the European Athletics Championships in Birmingham, England, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

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BIRMINGHAM, England — German middle-distance runner Smilla Kolbe has condemned the online racial abuse directed at some of her teammates at the European championships.

The 24-year-old Kolbe, who is white, spoke out Thursday after her semifinal heat in the 800 meters at Alexander Stadium.

"Let me say one thing. I read so many comments and I'm really happy about all the support we're getting," Kolbe began, speaking to German broadcaster ZDF.

"But I see some really unbelievable comments under some athletes, and I wish — we're representing Germany here and getting support from everyone watching — but I expect a little more respect, and I'm delighted that so many people support me, but I don't want to imagine what it would be like if I wasn't as white as I am."

Kolbe, who competed at the University of North Florida, finished sixth in her heat and didn't qualify for Thursday night's final.

"It's important for me to say this," Kolbe added, "and I expect everyone watching to give the respect due to celebrate the amazing achievements of our athletes."

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See full AP coverage of European sports here

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