Winning ticket for $1B Powerball jackpot was sold in Illinois

By Dave Collins, Associated Press | Posted - Aug. 13, 2026 at 11:37 a.m.

 
A Powerball ticket sold in western Illinois has won a $1 billion jackpot, though it's not clear if the winner has come forward yet.

A Powerball ticket sold in western Illinois has won a $1 billion jackpot, though it's not clear if the winner has come forward yet. (Jenny Kane, Associated Press)

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KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • A $1 billion Powerball ticket was sold in Quincy, Illinois, at Hy-Vee on Wednesday.
  • The winning numbers were 4-26-66-67-69 with Powerball number 9.
  • The winner, which remains a mystery, can choose a $1 billion annuity or $450.5 million lump sum.

QUINCY, Ill. — A Powerball ticket sold at a gas station in western Illinois was the sole winner of the $1 billion jackpot, ending a three-month drought without a top-prize victor.

The ticket that won the jackpot Wednesday night was purchased at a Hy-Vee station in Quincy, about 100 miles west of the state capital of Springfield along the Missouri border, Illinois Lottery officials said. The winning numbers were 4-26-66-67-69 with the Powerball number of 9.

It wasn't immediately clear if the winner has come forward yet.

The prize comes in the form of either an annuity of $1 billion paid over 29 years or a lump-sum payment of $450.5 million. Winners almost always take the lump sum.

It was the first Powerball jackpot won since May 2, when the top prize was $20 million, and the first since ticket sales began in the United Kingdom last month. At $2 per play, the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

The $1.04 billion grand prize was the eighth-largest in Powerball history, game organizers said. Another lottery game, Mega Millions has also had a $1 billion jackpot winner.

"Congratulations to our newest Powerball jackpot winner in Illinois," Stephen Durrell, chair of the Powerball Product Group and executive director of the Kansas Lottery, said in a statement. "For more than three decades, Powerball has shown that a winning ticket can be sold anywhere the game is played, giving every $2 ticket the chance to change not only a winner's life, but generations to come."

Four tickets sold for Wednesday's drawing — in Arizona, California, Florida and North Carolina — hit five of the numbers but missed the Powerball number. They were worth $1 million apiece. A ticket sold in Massachusetts also matched all the numbers except the Powerball number, but won $2 million because of the "Power Play" multiplier option costing an extra $1 per play.

More than 3 million tickets won lesser cash prizes.

The Powerball jackpot resets to $20 million for the next drawing on Saturday.

The record lottery jackpot still stands at just over $2 billion, won with a Powerball ticket purchased in California in 2022.

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The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

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