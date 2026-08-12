Jonas Brothers to headline halftime show for NFL season opener in Australia

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MELBOURNE, Australia — The Jonas Brothers will perform at halftime of the NFL's season opener between the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia.

The NFL announced the headliners for the halftime show Wednesday. The game will air on Netflix in the U.S. on Sept. 10. The Jonas Brothers will be part of the entertainment lineup for the league's international schedule this season involving seven countries and four contents.

"We couldn't be more excited to perform at halftime during the NFL's first-ever regular season game in Australia," the Jonas Brothers said in a statement. "Playing at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground in front of such passionate Australian fans is an incredible honor."

The Jonas Brothers — featuring Nick, Joe and Kevin — have sold more than 20 million albums and recently landed a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Tim Tubito, the NFL's senior director of global game presentation and entertainment, said the league's first regular season game in Australia is a landmark for the NFL.

"The Jonas Brothers are global entertainers whose music connects across generations, making them the ideal artists to help us celebrate this historic game in Melbourne," Tubito said. "We look forward to delivering a memorable halftime performance for our fans in Australia and those watching around the world."

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AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL