Cowboys and defensive star Quinnen Williams agree on $105.9 million extension

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The Dallas Cowboys and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams agreed Monday on a $105.9 million, three-year extension going into his first full season with the team.

The contract includes $101 million guaranteed and will be added to the two years on his existing deal. The $35.3 million annual average on the extension is second among defensive tackles to Jalen Carter of NFC East rival Philadelphia.

The lucrative extension could keep Williams with the Cowboys through 2030 after they traded for him during the 2025 season. Dallas gave up one of the two first-round picks acquired in the shocking trade that sent star pass rusher Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers just a week before the opener last year.

Executive vice president of personnel Stephen Jones said at the opening of training camp the club was working with Williams' agents on an extension. Just shy of two weeks later, an agreement was in place.

"It's a big part of all the moving parts that went with our trade last year," Jones said on the team's website. "I think this kind of, at the end of the day, puts a bow on top in terms of knowing that we're going to have Q here for the next five years long term."

The addition of Williams from the New York Jets provided an initial boost to one of the NFL's worst defenses a year ago. The Cowboys won their first three games after the trade before a 44-30 loss to Detroit that started a season-ending run of four losses in five games as Dallas missed the playoffs for the second year in a row.

The Cowboys had one of the league's best offenses while finishing 7-9-1 in coach Brian Schottenheimer's first season, and they spent the offseason overhauling the defense while believing Williams would be a centerpiece among the many changes.

Dallas hired defensive coordinator Christian Parker to replace Matt Eberflus, who was fired after one season when the Cowboys allowed the most points (511) with the fewest interceptions (six) in franchise history.

The Cowboys traded with Green Bay again to get pass rusher Rashan Gary, drafted safety Caleb Downs and defensive end Malachi Lawrence in the first round and added cornerback Cobie Durant and safeties P.J. Locke and Jalen Thompson in free agency.

Dallas also targeted linebacker, drafting Michigan pass rusher Jaishawn Barham with the belief he could play off the line of scrimmage and acquiring Dee Winters in a trade with San Francisco.

Williams is part of a returning group that includes fellow defensive tackle Kenny Clark — acquired in the Parsons deal — along with second-year defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku, linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, cornerbacks DaRon Bland and Shavon Revel Jr. and safety Malik Hooker.

The 28-year-old Williams was the third overall pick by the Jets in 2019 and was an All-Pro three years later despite the Jets' 7-10 finish. Williams has yet to play on a winning team, and the former Alabama standout was quick to remind everyone after the trade that he's still waiting for his first NFL playoff game.

"You're just happy about it for a guy like that," defensive line coach Marcus Dixon said. "Like he's been rewarded for his hard work, the way he approaches the game, how he is with his teammates, his love for the game, how he's always trying to perfect his craft. But he wants to win, and he'll tell you that."

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