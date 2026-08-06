Liverpool icon Mohamed Salah agrees to 2-year contract with Trabzonspor

By James Robson, Associated Press | Posted - Aug. 6, 2026 at 6:41 a.m.

 
Egypt's Mohamed Salah wearing his new Trabzonspor team jersey gestures to supporters as he arrives at the airport in Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026.

Egypt's Mohamed Salah wearing his new Trabzonspor team jersey gestures to supporters as he arrives at the airport in Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026. (Samet Yalcin/DIA Photo via AP)

4 photos
Save Story

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

Mohamed Salah agreed on a two-year contract with Trabzonspor on Thursday.

Egypt international Salah was a free agent after leaving Liverpool at the end of last season. He flew to Istanbul on Wednesday to complete his move to Trabzonspor and was greeted by throngs of fans on his arrival.

His official signing ceremony was taking place later Thursday.

The 34-year-old Salah established himself as a Premier League great with Liverpool where he won two league titles and the Champions League among eight major honors.

He scored 257 goals in 442 appearances for the Merseyside club and is regarded as one of its greatest players of all time.

He still had a year to run on his contract at Liverpool, but in March he announced he would leave the club after a disappointing campaign, in which he scored only 12 goals and had a public falling out with then-coach Arne Slot.

Trabzonspor is a seven-time Turkish champion and finished third last season.

___

James Robson is at https://x.com/jamesalanrobson

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Photos

Most recent Soccer stories

Related topics

SoccerNational Sports
James Robson
    KSL.com Beyond Series

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  