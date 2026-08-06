Olive Garden coming to Rexburg this fall

By Michael Carruth, EastIdahoNews.com | Posted - Aug. 6, 2026 at 8:36 a.m.

 
This Olive Garden building is under construction in Rexburg, with most of the structure and sign put together.

This Olive Garden building is under construction in Rexburg, with most of the structure and sign put together. (Michael Carruth, EastIdahoNews.com)

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REXBURG — The construction of the new Olive Garden restaurant opening on University Boulevard in Rexburg will be finished in November, the building's construction superintendent confirms.

The Olive Garden building project, estimated to hold up to 208 people, is progressing smoothly, according to superintendent Kevin Rambo. He confirmed to EastIdahoNews.com that the project has a hard deadline of Nov. 2 for completion.

"We are putting in kitchen equipment right now," Rambo said. "We get like 32 weeks to build these."

Although Rambo said most restaurant construction projects are several hundred thousand dollars, he estimates it will cost $4 million to build the Olive Garden in Rexburg.

"It's the right size to get good service and has the kitchen to make good food consistently," Rambo said.

Though his time in Idaho has been short, Rambo said he has enjoyed it and looks forward to seeing the restaurant open.

"I love being in Rexburg … I've probably been to Bear World 25 times," he said. "Hopefully (the restaurant) will be well-received in Rexburg."

The director of economic development and public relations, Scott Johnson, expressed excitement for Olive Garden and other restaurants and business entities in the process of being built in Rexburg.

"We're excited that we get to serve the people of Rexburg and the surrounding areas," Johnson said.

EastIdahoNews.com reached out to the Olive Garden corporate office for comment, but did not receive a response.

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