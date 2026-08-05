Cubs star Pete Crow-Armstrong adds to NL MVP case in front of Dodgers slugger Shohei Ohtani

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

CHICAGO — Pete Crow-Armstrong added to his NL MVP campaign right in front of Shohei Ohtani on Wednesday.

Crow-Armstrong slugged two more homers for the Chicago Cubs in their series finale against the Los Angeles Dodgers, including a laser off the videoboard in right field. He also hit an RBI double to right in the second inning.

Of course, Ohtani started the game with his 25th homer. The Japanese slugger also hit a leadoff single in the fifth.

Ohtani won his second straight NL MVP award in 2025, smacking 55 homers and recording a 2.87 ERA in 14 starts on the mound for the Dodgers. He is 8-2 with a 1.79 ERA in 14 starts this year, but he hasn't been able to pitch since July 3 because of left knee soreness and a right biceps injury.

While Ohtani has been limited to designated hitter of late, Crow-Armstrong has become an offensive force while playing his usual stellar defense in center field. At the very least, the two-time All-Star has turned the NL MVP race into an intriguing competition.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb