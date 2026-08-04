Falcons running back Bijan Robinson is locked up through 2030 after agreeing to a 3-year extension

By Charles Odum, Associated Press | Posted - Aug. 4, 2026 at 9:54 a.m.

 
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) speak to a coach during a Atlanta Falcons training camp, Monday, Aug. 3, 2026, in Flowery Branch, Ga.

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) speak to a coach during a Atlanta Falcons training camp, Monday, Aug. 3, 2026, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

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FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have agreed to a three-year contract extension with running back Bijan Robinson through the 2030 season.

Robinson reposted the NFL's Instagram post detailing the extension on Tuesday morning, writing "God this is for you! Blessings. Love this team and this city!"

According to Spotrac.com, the extension is worth up to $75 million, with $51 million guaranteed.

NFL Network and ESPN first reported the extension. Robinson's agent, Nicole Lynn of Klutch Sports, posted on X on Tuesday morning "Anyone have a brinks truck?" while the Falcons posted a photo of a smiling Robinson.

The deal with Robinson continued the Falcons' trend of locking up foundation players on their offense.

On Saturday, the Falcons announced signing left guard Matthew Bergeron to a four-year contract extension. The team gave new contracts to wide receiver Drake London and tight end Kyle Pitts in the offseason.

The new deal comes after Robinson spent the first week of training camp, including Monday's first day in pads, as a spectator. He attended the practices but did not participate in an apparent contract "hold-in" as he seeks a new deal.

A panel of eight AP Pro Football Writers ranked Robinson the league's top running back in a preseason poll.

Robinson led the NFL with 2,298 yards from scrimmage and scored 11 TDs last season.

Robinson has been the focus of Atlanta's productive ground game since he was the No. 8 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. He flourished as a dual-threat back last season, finishing fourth in the league with 1,478 rushing yards while adding 820 receiving yards.

Steven Jackson in 2006 is the only other player ever with at least 1,400 rushing yards and 800 receiving yards in the same season.

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AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

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