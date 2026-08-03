Cubs restock staff at deadline, acquire pitcher Clay Holmes and outfielder Tyrone Taylor from Mets

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CHICAGO — For the Chicago Cubs, the trade deadline was all about pitching. The rotation, and the bullpen.

Chicago acquired right-hander Clay Holmes and outfielder Tyrone Taylor from the last-place New York Mets on Monday for touted infield prospect Jefferson Rojas. The Cubs also added reliever Ryan Zeferjahn and left-hander Braxton Garrett in two other deals ahead of Monday's deadline.

Those moves were completed one day after the Cubs augmented their rotation by landing Kevin Gausman in a trade with the Toronto Blue Jays.

"In some ways we were as focused as I can remember in a deadline," president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said. "It was very clear we needed to add pitching."

The Cubs weathered a series of pitching injuries on their way to a 64-49 record and the top spot in the NL wild-card standings. They trail NL Central-leading Milwaukee by 5 1/2 games.

Led by All-Star center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong, the Cubs' group of position players has been in place for most of the season. But Hoyer wanted to make sure the pitching staff was equipped for the rest of the season and a possible postseason run.

"I think we're more talented than we were 48 hours ago," he said. "Like I said, I think these guys have battled and they've done a really good job. We've used so many different guys. I think our coaching staff has done a terrific job with them as well. But certainly I think providing more talent and more depth was something that was critical."

Some of Chicago's injured pitchers are nearing a return. Right-hander Edward Cabrera (hamstring/abductor) and hard-throwing reliever Daniel Palencia (flexor strain) are scheduled for rehab appearances with Triple-A Iowa on Wednesday. Hoby Milner (appendicitis) is expected to pitch for Iowa on Tuesday.

The Cubs got Zeferjahn from the Los Angeles Angels for two minor leaguers: catcher Moisés Ballesteros and right-hander Mason McGwire — son of retired slugger Mark McGwire. Garrett was acquired in a deal with the Miami Marlins for minor leaguer infielder Jonathon Long and right-hander Jace Beck.

The 28-year-old Zeferjahn is 4-3 with a 3.66 ERA and four saves in 45 games this season. The right-hander has 75 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings.

"I think he's getting better," Cubs manager Craig Counsell said before Monday night's 10-5 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers. "I think it's an improving player."

Garrett was optioned to Iowa. Garrett, who turns 29 on Wednesday, had a 3.66 ERA in 159 2/3 innings with Miami in 2023.

"We're going to need depth. We're going to need innings," Hoyer said. "He's likely to provide that here. But there's also a future play as well. Like I said, we always thought highly of him."

Holmes appears just about ready to return from a broken right leg that has sidelined him since mid-May. He was 4-4 with a 2.39 ERA in nine starts before getting hurt.

The 33-year-old right-hander has a $12 million player option for 2027 that he's expected to decline in order to become a free agent again. He was an All-Star reliever with the New York Yankees before signing with the Mets ahead of the 2025 season and successfully converting to a starting role.

Holmes fractured his right fibula May 15 when he was hit by a low line drive while pitching against the Yankees. He made his third minor league rehab start Sunday, allowing four runs in 5 1/3 innings for Class A Brooklyn.

Hoyer said the team plans to meet with Holmes before a decision is made about his next step.

"I think we love the fit from a shape standpoint," Hoyer said. "I mean he's a fantastic groundball guy, doesn't give up home runs. I think putting that kind of guy in front of this defense makes a ton of sense for us."

Holmes went 16-12 with a 3.26 ERA in 40 starts and two relief appearances for the Mets overall.

Taylor, 32, batted .241 with 10 homers, 28 RBIs and a .794 OPS in 67 games for New York this season. The reserve outfielder, better known for excellent defense, has been on a remarkable tear at the plate since returning June 26 from a strained right hip. He can become a free agent after the World Series as well.

Chicago also acquired pitcher David Peterson from the Mets for minor league infielder Cole Mathis in late June.

The 21-year-old Rojas was hitting .270 with 15 home runs, 57 RBIs, 17 stolen bases and an .800 OPS in 91 games at Double-A Knoxville this season. He was the second-ranked prospect in Chicago's system and No. 63 overall in baseball, according to mlb.com.

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AP Baseball Writer Mike Fitzpatrick in New York contributed to this report.

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