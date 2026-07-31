Pressure rises on Infantino and FIFA's World Cup investor plan as adviser resigns and Asia opposes

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GENEVA — Pressure on FIFA President Gianni Infantino and his divisive plan to sell World Cup profits to private equity grew Friday as his senior adviser who sat on a White House panel resigned and Asia's soccer body joined Europe and North America in opposing it.

An expanding crisis for soccer's governing body reached into Infantino's longtime inner circle when his pick to represent FIFA on the White House Task Force for the World Cup walked away calling the Joshua Kushner-backed $20 billion commercial subsidiary plan "a bad deal for football."

Carlos Cordeiro is a former Goldman Sachs banker and officially Infantino's Senior Adviser yet revealed he was not involved in the secretive investment plan that has rocked the sport since media reports revealed it Tuesday.

"I cannot stand by while FIFA considers selling a stake in the World Cup," Cordeiro said in a statement formally resigning, just hours after FIFA insisted in a statement: "Nobody is selling football."

Cordeiro's exit — and call for other senior staff to speak out — intensified scrutiny on Infantino one day after European soccer body UEFA threatened to boycott all FIFA games and events until the plan is dropped. North America's CONCACAF also rejected Infantino's offer of one-off $20 million payments to each member federation by a mid-September deadline.

Cordeiro often joined Infantino on working visits to meet U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House in recent years, and took part in meetings of the administration's World Cup task force led by Andrew Guiliani.

"Let me be clear. I had no involvement in this proposal, and I oppose it unequivocally," said Cordeiro, the former U.S. Soccer Federation president.

On another seismic day in soccer politics, Asia's soccer body that has been a key ally in Infantino's 11-year presidency opposed the investor plan and said FIFA must urgently review its management style

The Asian Football Confederation said it "stands in solidarity" with UEFA and CONCACAF, the first two continental bodies to oppose Infantino whose combined 90 FIFA member countries near a majority of the 211 global total.

"Football should never have been placed in such a position," said the Asian soccer body, which counts 46 of FIFA's 211 members

Infantino has proposed spinning off FIFA's commercial businesses — including World Cups and Club World Cups for men and women — into a $20 billion subsidiary with 20% owned by private investors.

The "anchor investor," described by FIFA, is a New York-based investment firm created by Joshua Kushner, the younger brother of Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner.

"(T)he proposed (FIFA Forward Enterprise) cannot realistically achieve the necessary broad consensus and unity required to move forward" and must be reconsidered, the AFC said.

The statement did not name Infantino yet criticized FIFA for problems beyond the content of the private equity plan plus failing to consult about the secretive proposal.

"Rather, it has exposed fundamental weaknesses in FIFA's consultation and decision-making processes that must now be addressed," said the AFC, whose longtime president Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa narrowly lost the FIFA presidential election to Infantino in 2016.

"Accordingly, the AFC calls upon FIFA to undertake an urgent review of its governance and decision-making framework," said the organization based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

CONMEBOL, the governing body of South American football, was the last to issue a statement. On Friday afternoon, the organization confirmed that upon learning of the proposal it consulted its member associations to evaluate the matter "with the rigor it demands."

CONMEBOL also requested additional details from FIFA regarding the project's scope, structure, governance, and potential overall impact.

Infantino had seemed — 11 days ago after the World Cup final in East Rutherford, New Jersey — to have a clear path to being re-elected unopposed for a fourth and final term in office through 2031.

FIFA had briefed during the tournament that Infantino had letters of support from about 200 members, despite a furor over letting U.S. forward Folarin Balogun play even though he received a red card in his previous game. Trump acknowledged asking Infantino to review Balogun's mandatory one-game ban.

FIFA has set a Nov. 18 deadline for potential candidates to declare in a presidential vote of the 211 members scheduled next March in Rabat, Morocco.

The Asian statement came hours after FIFA blamed the media and doubled down on pursuing the project which now seems to have a majority of the 211 in opposition.

"Our planned consultation process was disrupted by incorrect media reports," FIFA said in a statement early Friday. "We will proceed with this consultation process to ensure that each (member) has the ability to express its vote based on facts."

The next FIFA event that would be targeted by the threatened European boycott is within weeks — the Women's Under-20 World Cup hosted by Poland from Sept. 5. The four British federations comprise FIFA's only bidder to host the 2035 Women's World Cup. That decision is due Nov. 23.

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and AP World Cup coverage