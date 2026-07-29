Shohei Ohtani expected to pitch again this season, but Dodgers in no rush

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Dodgers expect Shohei Ohtani to pitch again this season, but they're not rushing the two-way superstar back to the mound because of concern about him overcompensating while his left knee heals.

Andrew Friedman downplayed Ohtani's right biceps soreness, too.

"If it weren't for the knee, he would be pitching right now," Friedman said Wednesday. "We didn't want to put him in a position where he was altering his mechanics to try to protect the knee in any way."

The team's president of baseball operations said Ohtani is keeping his right arm active with plyometric throws using a medicine ball that takes the strain off constantly landing on his left leg.

"It keeps getting better," Friedman said. "Does he feel 100% in his arm? No, but neither does any pitcher in late July."

The team wants Ohtani's knee to feel as good as possible before he begins a throwing program on flat ground or off a mound.

"I feel confident that relatively soon he's going to start getting out and start ramping up for catch-play and bullpens and getting him back," Friedman said.

That belief is based on the progress Ohtani says he's felt so far and an MRI done on his knee during the All-Star break that came back clear. That's also when he had a lubricant injection in his knee.

In the meantime, Ohtani will continue serving as the designated hitter. He has said his knee doesn't bother him when he's hitting.

"If there was something structural, then we would be much more concerned," Friedman said. "The fact that there's not and the fact that it does keep improving suggests that we're on the right path."

Friedman said Ohtani's current unavailability on the mound hasn't created an acute need to add pitching with the Aug. 3 trade deadline approaching. The Dodgers have been mentioned as a possible destination for two-time Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal of Detroit.

"We're always open-minded to different things," Friedman said, "but the biggest thing for us is to do everything we can in the offseason to not put ourselves in a position in July where you absolutely have to do something because it is far and away the worst time to acquire a player."

Ohtani is 8-2 on the mound with a 1.79 ERA and 95 strikeouts over 85 2/3 innings.

The four-time MVP hasn't pitched since July 3. His form didn't look the same in his handful of starts before the All-Star break due to the sore knee that first flared up on June 11 and led to him overcompensating with his upper body, creating tightness in his right biceps.

"The stuff was still in a really good place, execution was a little bit off from what we've typically seen from him," Friedman said. "I'll bet on him to execute."

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb