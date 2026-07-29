Resale Hustle: Jackpot or Junk TONIGHT 10PM

Estimated read time: Less than a minute ×Most recent News storiesScouting America drops diversity initiatives from event after pressure from the PentagonSalt Lake Parade of Homes celebrates historic 80th anniversary as nation's firstFrom cow to cup: The journey behind your glass of milkMore stories you may be interested in China warns of retaliation if US sticks with robot ban Trump may pull Blanche's attorney general nomination until dissenting senators leave office Sen. John Curtis discusses Utah voter, land issues with Trump AG nominee