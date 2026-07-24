Dallas rookie Azzi Fudd wins 3-point shootout at WNBA All-Star weekend

By Doug Feinberg, Associated Press | Updated - July 24, 2026 at 7:08 p.m. | Posted - July 24, 2026 at 6:48 p.m.

 
WNBA All Star Angel Reese shoots during practice at the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, Friday, July 24, 2026.

WNBA All Star Angel Reese shoots during practice at the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, Friday, July 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

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CHICAGO — Dallas rookie Azzi Fudd scored 30 points in the championship round to win the WNBA All-Star 3-point contest on Friday night.

The No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft hit her first six shots in the finals to set the tone. She edged Bridget Carleton, from the expansion Portland Fire, who had 29 points in the opening round.

Carleton got off to a slow start in the finals and couldn't recover, finishing with 19 points.

Elena Delle Donne, Shakira Austin and high schooler Jezelle Banks led team Washington to the Shooting Stars championship to tipoff the Friday night festivities. The trio scored 31 points to edge Seattle's three in the finals, with Banks hitting two of the 4-point shots from just inside halfcourt to put the team over the top.

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AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

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