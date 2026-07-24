Rexburg author's essay collection lands traditional publishing deal

REXBURG — Arthur Lee has spent much of his life writing. Now his latest work, "Thin Places: Portraits, Prayers, and Liminal Grace," has earned him his first traditional publishing deal. He describes the collection as an invitation for readers to slow down and "read between the lines" of everyday life.

The book is a collection of 70 personal essays reflecting on faith, family, loss and the people and places who made an impression on Lee's life. The title "Thin Places" comes from the idea that there are moments and places where the distance between the Earth and the divine seems small.

Lee grew up outside of Seattle, attended then-Ricks College and returned to Rexburg in 2011 after years away building a career and raising a family.

As a college student, Lee wrote movie scripts. He turned to middle-grade and young adult fiction after becoming a father. He eventually self-published a young adult novel, "Partners Again," which, although not a financial success, opened doors for him to teach creative writing workshops in schools.

When Lee returned to college in his 30s, he rediscovered his love of writing through poetry, with several poems published shortly after graduation. He later began writing essays, but as he went through a divorce, he struggled to find his voice.

Following his divorce, Lee began writing essays again, as a way to process life's highs and lows. He reflected on raising his four sons, the people who had touched his heart and the places that had left lasting impressions.

"I believe in the saving power of stories. Everyone has a story to tell," Lee said. "More than that, everyone is a story worth reading. In a single day I could find several portraits of life."

As the collection grew, Lee realized he might have a book.

"After having tried self-publishing, I decided to give traditional publishing a shot," he said. "I submitted 'Thin Places' to publishers and literary agents and, last October, Plain Sight Publishing, the nonfiction imprint of Cedar Fort, picked it up."

The book was released by the Springville, Utah-based company about six months later and is now available online and in bookstores nationwide.

The cover of Arthur Lee's new book, "Thin Places," as seen Thursday. The book is a collection of 70 personal essays from Lee. (Photo: Submitted photo)

Lee said he has been pleased with the book's early success, but for him, writing is about much more than publishing a book.

"I want my writing to be serviceable," he said. "I hope it resonates with people and serves a bigger cause. Writing is a holy act. It's an act of prayer, and prayer is an act of writing too. We take something deeply personal, put words to it and send it out into the universe, hoping it changes us. And if we're lucky, it helps change others too."

For Lee, that belief extends beyond his own writing and into the shared human experience.

"The writing journey mimics the life journey. I realize how alive we are. I believe in the power of words. Stories save lives. The more we share and listen, it helps us look inward and look outward. We're surrounded by people just like ourselves, which gives us a lot of good reason for hope," he said.

"Thin Places" is available through major online and retail booksellers, including Amazon, Goodreads, Barnes & Noble, Target and Walmart, as well as locally at Brave Seeker Books in Rexburg.

"Thin Places" is also expected to be released as an audiobook narrated by Lee.

Lee encourages readers to share their reviews of his book on Amazon or Goodreads. Readers can learn more about Lee and his writing on his webpage arthurthomaslee.com or by following him on Instagram at @arthurthomaslee.

Lee also plans to host live readings in conjunction with Brave Seeker Books at the Romance Theater in Rexburg this fall. Details will be announced once they become available.