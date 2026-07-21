Georgia running back Dante Dowdell sidelined indefinitely after off-campus accident

By The Associated Press | Posted - July 21, 2026 at 5:08 p.m.

 
FILE - Kentucky running back Dante Dowdell (2) avoids the tackle attempt by Louisville defensive back Jojo Evans Jr. (27) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Louisville, Ky., Nov. 29, 2025.

FILE - Kentucky running back Dante Dowdell (2) avoids the tackle attempt by Louisville defensive back Jojo Evans Jr. (27) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Louisville, Ky., Nov. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)

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TAMPA, Fla. — Georgia running back Dante Dowdell was injured in a recent off-campus accident, and Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart told reporters Tuesday at SEC media days that he will be indefinitely sidelined.

Smart didn't offer specifics. ESPN reported that Dowdell was involved in an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) accident. The outlet confirmed with Smart that Dowdell is receiving care at Shepherd Center in Atlanta, a medical facility specializing in treatment and rehabilitation for spinal cord and brain injuries.

"The Dante Dowdell situation is tough," Smart told reporters. "I don't know when he'll be back. He had an off-campus accident back home during our break, and we're praying for him and his family. We expect a full recovery, but the outlook right now is we're waiting to see."

Dowdell transferred to Georgia after rushing for 560 yards and three scores last season for Kentucky. The tailback from Picayune, Mississippi, was slated to compete for carries behind starter Nate Frazier. Dowdell spent the 2024 season with Nebraska and the '23 season at Oregon.

Smart told ESPN that Dowdell was "out of the really tough range, but as far as his complete health and coming all the way back, I don't know what that looks like in terms of this year."

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AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

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