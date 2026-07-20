The World Cup is over. Here's where to get your next soccer fix

Estimated read time: 9-10 minutes

After 39 days and 104 matches, the World Cup has come to an end.

No more videos of Scottish fans putting traffic cones on statues and taking over baseball stadiums. No more clips of fans in tears of joy over what they just witnessed. No more screaming "Country Roads" or Viking rows.

If you're a new fan of soccer, you might be thinking, "Now what?"

Well, for one thing, big summer tournaments aren't too far away — the Women's World Cup in Brazil starts in June, while the United Kingdom will host the men's Euros in 2028.

But soccer never actually takes much of a break (as the exhausted players can attest).

In just a few weeks, some of the game's biggest stars will be back with their clubs, getting ready for new seasons in England's Premier League, Spain's La Liga and Germany's Bundesliga, to name a few. And then, of course, there's the Champions League, where Europe's best sides face each other.

Here's a guide to some of the biggest leagues in the world — and how you can follow them — to help solve even the most acute cases of World Cup withdrawal.

The richest league in the world features heavyweights like Arsenal and Manchester City, as well as plucky — and increasingly competitive — underdogs like Bournemouth and Brighton & Hove Albion.

Supporters create an incredible atmosphere with creative — and frequently expletive-filled — chants aimed at the opposition. And with so many personalities, both among the players and the highly stressed coaches, each 38-match season invariably turns into a soap opera.

WHO PLAYS THERE:

— Erling Haaland, Manchester City: The Norwegian striker's goofy personality took social media by storm this summer, but he's even more famous for scoring 112 Premier League goals in just four seasons for Man City.

— Enzo Fernández, Chelsea: Chelsea's social media team got in hot water after they celebrated the midfielder's stunning goal in Argentina's semifinal win last week. Fernández's strike, after all, had helped eliminate England.

— Bukayo Saka, Arsenal: Nicknamed "Starboy," the English midfielder dazzles on the right for Arsenal, which just won its first league title in 22 years.

— Tyler Adams, Bournemouth: The hard-tackling American has been a fixture in Bournemouth's midfield since 2023.

HOW TO WATCH: Matches are mostly held on Saturdays and Sundays, though weekday matches aren't uncommon. But be prepared to get up early, especially if you live on the West Coast. Many matches take place at 10 a.m. ET, and there is usually an early-riser at 7:30 a.m., with a marquee match at 12:30 p.m. Many of the biggest games are shown on NBC, while others are shown on USA Network or Peacock. Get used to checking online listings to decipher it all.

2026-2027 SEASON DATES: Aug. 21.-May 30

It's a league long dominated by Real Madrid and Barcelona. The two titans have won 11 of the past 12 league titles and, twice a year, they square off in El Clásico, one of the world's fiercest rivalry matches. Beyond that, the league is a showcase for creative, attacking talent.

WHO PLAYS THERE:

— Jude Bellingham, Real Madrid: England's 23-year-old midfielder scored seven goals in the World Cup and has starred for Real Madrid for the past three seasons

— Lamine Yamal, Barcelona: Spain's teenage phenom has quickly emerged as Barcelona's biggest star since Messi.

— Marc Cucurella, Real Madrid: The Spanish defender with the unmistakable curly hair just transferred from Chelsea to "Los Blancos."

— Kylian Mbappé, Real Madrid: France's star has been extraordinary at each of the last three World Cups. He's not too shabby at Real Madrid either, scoring 25 goals in La Liga last season.

HOW TO WATCH: Matches typically start a few hours later than Premier League ones, making it more accessible to U.S. fans who aren't morning people. Every match is available on the ESPN+ app, with some of the bigger matchups also available on either ABC, ESPN or ESPN2.

2026-2027 SEASON DATES: Aug. 15.-May 30

With relentless singing from the fans in the crowd and relentless attacking from the players on the field, the Bundesliga makes for great TV. Borussia Dortmund's famed "Yellow Wall" of fans is especially intimidating. Just don't be surprised when Bayern Munich wins the title yet again.

WHO PLAYS THERE:

— Harry Kane, Bayern Munich: England's captain has dominated the Bundesliga ever since joining Germany's most decorated club in 2023.

— Michael Olise, Bayern Munich: The winger produced some of the most exciting performances in the World Cup as part of France's devastating attack.

— Yan Diomandé, RB Leipzig: The 19-year-old had a fantastic World Cup for the Ivory Coast and has caught the eye of various Premier League giants. Leipzig insists he is not for sale.

HOW TO WATCH: The Bundesliga just signed an English-language deal with USA Network and Fandango. You're forgiven for not knowing that Fandango, a company famous for selling movie tickets, is getting into sports broadcasting.

2026-2027 SEASON DATES: Aug. 28.-May 22

Each year, the top clubs in each European league qualify for the Champions League. The opening phase involves 36 clubs playing eight games apiece. From there, the field is whittled down through knockout rounds before ending with a final in a major European city. The next one will be in Madrid.

If you are looking for soccer of the highest technical quality, the Champions League is your answer. Unlike the World Cup, where teams have limited time together before the tournament, Champions League clubs are finely tuned squads that practice together nearly year-round. For many fans, winning a Champions League trophy is an even bigger prize than a league title.

WHO PLAYS THERE: Pretty much all the European-based heavyweights will be there. Well, not Chelsea: They finished 10th in the Premier League last season, far too low to qualify.

HOW TO WATCH: This is when work can get in the way, since most matches occur on Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons if you're on the East Coast. Every match is available to stream on Paramount+, with marquee ones also broadcast on CBS, including the final — which often commands a larger global audience than the Super Bowl.

2026-2027 SEASON DATES: The league phase kicks off Sept. 8., with the final on June 5, 2027.

Unlike the major European leagues, MLS is well underway, despite a hiatus during the World Cup. So if you're looking for a soccer fix, you only have to wait until Wednesday night, when you can take your pick between 15 different matches.

The quality on the field might not be as strong as elite European competition, but the league has gotten steadily better over the past two decades, with clubs largely prioritizing exciting young talents over aging stars (though some teams still go down that route, too, for better or worse).

The action is also quite unpredictable: Thanks in part to strict spending limits, dynasties are rare — no team has won the title two years in a row since 2012 — giving fans of each team hope at the start of the season.

WHO PLAYS THERE:

— Lionel Messi, Inter Miami: Some thought that joining MLS in 2023 would cause the Argentine legend to lose his edge as he approaches 40. Those doubters were wrong.

— Son Heung-min, LAFC: South Korea's biggest star had a disappointing World Cup, and he has yet to score this season in MLS. But fans still pack downtown Los Angeles to see the beloved 34-year-old striker.

— Matt Freese, NYCFC: The U.S. goalkeeper has impressed for NYCFC, though it might take awhile for U.S. fans to look past his blunder against Belgium.

HOW TO WATCH: The vast majority of the matches are on weekend nights. All of them are available on Apple TV, with some also shown on Fox Sports 1.

2026 SEASON DATES: The regular season began Feb. 21 and will run through Nov. 7, with playoffs to follow.

You thought the Premier League was the most-watched league in the U.S.? Think again: That honor actually goes to the Mexican league, which sees huge Hispanic audiences tune in for their favorite clubs, including rivals Club América and Chivas de Guadalajara. Not only are the rivalries intense, but there are also two winners each year, thanks to a split-season format that crowns one champion in the fall (Apertura) and another in the spring (Clausura).

WHO PLAYS THERE:

— Gilberto Mora, Club Tijuana: Mexico fans fell in love with the 17-year-old attacking midfielder during El Tri's run to the round of 16.

HOW TO WATCH: Some matches are available in English via the CBS Sports Network or Fox Sports. But most of the viewership comes for the Spanish-language broadcasters, including Univision and Telemundo.

2026-2027 SEASON DATES: The regular Apertura campaign began July 16, and will conclude in December. The Clausura campaign will take place in early 2027.

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