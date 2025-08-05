Alex Ovechkin partners with a Russian technology company to make a movie about his career

By The Associated Press | Posted - Aug. 5, 2025 at 9:23 a.m.

 
FILE - Team West's Alex Ovechkin reacts during an exhibition match between KHL and NHL All-Star game featuring Russian players from both leagues, at CSKA Arena in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, July 13, 2025.

FILE - Team West's Alex Ovechkin reacts during an exhibition match between KHL and NHL All-Star game featuring Russian players from both leagues, at CSKA Arena in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, July 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Pavel Bednyakov, File)

Alex Ovechkin has partnered with a Russian technology company to produce a movie, series or documentary about his NHL career.

Yandex and its streaming platform, Kinopoisk, announced the agreement Tuesday.

Ovechkin this past spring broke Wayne Gretzky's career goals record and has scored 897 going into the final season of his contract with the Washington Capitals. Ovechkin, who turns 40 next month, has along with his representatives granted the rights to adapt his career to Yandex's production label, Plus Studio.

The Moscow native who began his professional career in the Russian league, now the KHL, is expected to take part in commercials and serve as a Yandex ambassador as part of the deal.

Ovechkin has played his entire career with Washington since the Capitals drafted him with the first pick in 2004 and he debuted in 2005. He has been the face of the franchise since, served as their captain since January 2010 and was playoff MVP in 2018 when he led them to their first Stanley Cup championship.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL

The Associated Press

