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'The most frustrating clutter challenge.' How to keep the chaos off the counter

Posted - Oct. 19, 2026 at 11:50 a.m.

Lauren TippettsKSL
 
This is one of the most frustrating clutter challenges.

This is one of the most frustrating clutter challenges. (Cleverson - stock.adobe.com)

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Estimated read time: Less than a minute

SALT LAKE CITY — We have cabinets and drawers and closets and storage rooms, and somehow, it feels like everything still ends up on the kitchen counter.

KSL Lifestyle Contributor Jenny Layton said this is one of the most frustrating clutter challenges. It's not as simple as just "putting things away." She said kitchen counter clutter represents three different problems.

Things Don't Have a Home

You're Afraid You'll Forget About It

You're Just Too Busy to Put Things Away

Find more organizing inspiration from Jenny Layton on Instagram, @jlthehappygal.

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