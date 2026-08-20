The groatmeal breakfast that will fill your morning with fiber

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Our breakfast energy is shifting with the start of school! The renewed goal is to fill and fuel our kids with all the good things.
Suzy Bunker has a recipe that does that, and also puts focus on something we need more of: fiber. She shared how to make groatmeal and ways to get even more fiber in your day.
Benefits of Fiber
- Feeds Your Healthy Gut Bacteria
- Prevents Blood Sugar Spikes
- Lowers Blood Pressure
- Balances Cholesterol
- Reduces Risk of Heart Disease, Diabetes and Colon Cancer
How to Add Fiber Into Everyday Eating
- Lunch: Add an apple, pear or orange
- Snack: Reach for almonds or popcorn
- Dinner: Consider a sweet potato
_Find more healthy recipes from Suzy on Instagram, @cook_healthy_with_suzy._
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