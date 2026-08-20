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The groatmeal breakfast that will fill your morning with fiber

By Lauren Tippetts, KSL | Posted - Aug. 20, 2026 at 12:49 p.m.

 
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Our breakfast energy is shifting with the start of school! The renewed goal is to fill and fuel our kids with all the good things.

Suzy Bunker has a recipe that does that, and also puts focus on something we need more of: fiber. She shared how to make groatmeal and ways to get even more fiber in your day.

Benefits of Fiber

  • Feeds Your Healthy Gut Bacteria
  • Prevents Blood Sugar Spikes
  • Lowers Blood Pressure
  • Balances Cholesterol
  • Reduces Risk of Heart Disease, Diabetes and Colon Cancer

How to Add Fiber Into Everyday Eating

  • Lunch: Add an apple, pear or orange
  • Snack: Reach for almonds or popcorn
  • Dinner: Consider a sweet potato

_Find more healthy recipes from Suzy on Instagram, @cook_healthy_with_suzy._

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Lauren Tippetts

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