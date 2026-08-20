The groatmeal breakfast that will fill your morning with fiber

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

Our breakfast energy is shifting with the start of school! The renewed goal is to fill and fuel our kids with all the good things.

Suzy Bunker has a recipe that does that, and also puts focus on something we need more of: fiber. She shared how to make groatmeal and ways to get even more fiber in your day.

Benefits of Fiber

Feeds Your Healthy Gut Bacteria

Prevents Blood Sugar Spikes

Lowers Blood Pressure

Balances Cholesterol

Reduces Risk of Heart Disease, Diabetes and Colon Cancer

How to Add Fiber Into Everyday Eating

Lunch: Add an apple, pear or orange

Snack: Reach for almonds or popcorn

Dinner: Consider a sweet potato

_Find more healthy recipes from Suzy on Instagram, @cook_healthy_with_suzy._