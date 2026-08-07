The Chunky Paper Chain: How to make the easiest, high impact party decor

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

The most trendy creative project out there right now also happens to be the most simple project you could ever imagine. It's bright, it's happy and it's big! There are so many reasons to celebrate the humble paper chain.

Jill Broadbent shared the update that is making the paper chain even more visually impactful.

How to Make Trendy Oversized Paper Chains

Use a 3-to-1 ratio for each chain link.

Examples:

12-by-12 scrapbook paper: cut into 4-by-12-inch strips

6-inch strips: cut 2 inches wide

Standard 8.5-by-11 paper: divide into thirds and trim accordingly

The 3:1 ratio makes chunky loops that give the paper chain a modern update.

Cut Your Paper

For small projects, you can cut the paper strips at home with scissors or a paper cutter. If you're going big, take your paper to a copy or print center and they'll cut it for you for a small price. Some craft and office supply stores even sell pre-cut paper strips.

Assemble the Chain

Make the first strip into a loop. Staple the ends together. Thread the next strip through the first loop. Make another loop and staple. Repeat until your desired length.

Because of the wider strips, the loops sit tightly together for a fuller look

Paper Chain Pencil

Make three yellow loops for the pencil body. Add a metallic-colored loop for the metal band. Add a pink loop for the eraser. For the pencil tip, staple the final loop downward instead of making it into a complete circle. Trim into a point and add a small black piece of paper for the lead.

Try Felt for a Reusable Version

Use felt for a banner you can reuse over and over. Cut the felt strips using the same 3:1 ratio and assemble them just like you would paper chains. The thicker texture elevates the standard paper chain and it's easy to store.

Find more craft projects from Jill on Instagram, @craftyafternoon.