The best parenting tool you have isn't complicated. 3 ways curiosity strengthens connection

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SALT LAKE CITY — It might be annoying when they ask "why" a hundred times a day, but outside of that, a child's curiosity is one of the best things about them. That same kind of curiosity can be the best parenting tool we have.

Therapist Ginger Healy shared that when we take the time to a explore a child's curiosity or field their questions, we tell them that they matter.

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Find more advice from Ginger Healy on Instagram, @gingerhealy.