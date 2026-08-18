Stay connected, allow autonomy. 4 healthy ways to communicate with your college kids

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SALT LAKE CITY — "Call me," you say, and you desperately hope they will! But what does healthy communication actually look like when your college kid moves out?

It's one of the concerns KSL parenting contributor Heather Johnson said parents need to understand as these older students take on a transition that affects the entire family. She shared a few specific things parents can do to help college students go back successfully.

Update Communication Patterns

Update Family Rituals

Understand Normal Adjustment

Support Autonomy While Staying Connected