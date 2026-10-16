Salt Lake City Singer Advances on 'The Voice' After Returning a Decade Later

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SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City singer Keiyana Osmond is continuing her journey on The Voice, advancing past the battle rounds after performing Maroon 5's "She Will Be Loved." Reflecting on the moment her coach, Riley Green, chose her to move forward, Osmond said it could have gone either way.

"It was super exciting. You know, it could've gone either way," she said. "Brendan, who I was battling with, is super talented, so I didn't know what was gonna happen, but I feel really lucky."

Osmond's success is even more significant because it comes roughly a decade after she first appeared on the show and failed to earn a chair turn. Looking back, she said the experience was an important part of her growth.

"I think it just reminded me that life is just like that sometimes, you know? Sometimes we just hear no's, and that's okay," Osmond said.

She explained that the setback gave her time to develop as an artist and a person.

"It allowed me to go home and just be able to discover myself more and learn more about myself so that I could come back to this stage with like, a more sure idea of how I wanted to show up," Osmond said.

She said Green's feedback on the show has helped reinforce the qualities that make her unique as a performer.

"I debated doing this show again because I don't have, like, this powerhouse voice. I'm not belting, I'm not doing all these runs," she said. "So to hear him highlight the parts of my voice that I do feel like are my strengths ... it was everything to me."

The competition has also helped build her confidence.

"I've just learned a lot about myself, I think," Osmond said. "I've realized what I'm made of and what I can push myself through. And that's been really cool."

As the competition continues, Osmond is getting ready for the next phase while also focusing on her own music career.

"I have new music coming out, so I'm excited about that," Osmond said. "Good stuff is coming."

This story originally aired on KSL TV and has been reformatted for a digital audience using artificial intelligence.