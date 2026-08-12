These Dutch oven enchiladas are the easiest outdoor meal you've ever made

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

If you're heading out camping, you don't have to settle for hot dogs and s'mores. A Dutch oven can turn your campsite into a pretty impressive kitchen!

Heidi VanValkenburg from Rhodes Bake 'N Serv shared a Dutch oven enchilada recipe everyone will want seconds of!

Dutch Oven Enchilada Bubble Up

INGREDIENTS

12 Rhodes Dinner Rolls, thawed

10 ounces enchilada sauce

1 pound ground beef

1 packet taco seasoning

4 ounce can diced green chiles

1 cup grated cheddar

1 cup grated pepper jack

Cilantro, Avocado, sour cream for garnish

METHOD

Brown the ground beef in Dutch oven Remove cooked ground beef and place in a mixing bowl. Wipe excess grease from Dutch oven with a paper towel. Stir in the taco seasoning and 2 tablespoons of water into the ground beef. Then add green chiles. Cut each dinner roll into 4 pieces. Spread evenly on the bottom of the Dutch oven. Top with the ground beef mixture. Drizzle with enchilada sauce and sprinkle the cheese evenly over the top. Cover and let rise 30-45 minutes. Bake at 400° for 45 minutes or until the rolls are cooked through and golden brown. Top with cilantro, avocado and sour cream. For a 10″ Dutch Oven you will need 25 hot charcoal briquettes. Place 17 coals on top of the Dutch Oven lid and 8 coals underneath the Dutch Oven. For a 12″ Dutch Oven you will need 29 hot charcoal briquettes. Place 19 coals on top of the Dutch Oven lid and 10 coals underneath the Dutch Oven.

Find more recipes at rhodesbakenserv.com.