Learn from Magnolia Network experts at the Fall Home Show

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SALT LAKE CITY — If you're thinking about a home project, this weekend is a good time to get some inspiration. The Salt Lake Fall Home Show is back with hundreds of experts, new interactive experiences and some familiar faces from Magnolia Network.

Lupe Merino is the Group Manager for the Salt Lake Fall Home Show. She shared a sneak peek of all the fun things happening there this weekend.

SALT LAKE FALL HOME SHOW

Friday, Oct. 9, 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 10, 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 11, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Mountain America Expo Center

9575 South State Street, Sandy

SaltLakeFallHomeShow.com