Kind gestures don't have to be expensive. Here are 5 that cost $5 or less

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — Kindness doesn't have to be grand or expensive, it just has to be intentional.

Courtney Hilburn started a kindness challenge counting down to the end of summer. She shared a list of kind acts that cost $5 or less.

Drop Off a Drink

One of the easiest kind gestures you can do is picking something up while running errands you're already planning to do. You don't need to make a special trip or spend a lot of money, just add one small item for someone else.

"I'm typically grabbing myself a Diet Coke, so I might as well grab one for someone else," Hilburn said. "Someone could always use a pick me up."

Be a Nosy Neighbor

Hilburn said kindness also looks like being present in your neighborhood.

"I think just being outside and being a neighbor in general is something that we've kind of lost track of a little bit," she emphasized. "If you sit outside, if you ask your neighbors how they're doing, you kinda learn and see what people are going through."

Awareness gives you opportunities to help when it's needed most. Small acts start with knowing what's happening in someone's life.

Give Flowers Just Because

You don't need a special occasion to gift some pretty flowers. Some of Hilburn's favorite kindness moments have come from buying cheap bouquets and sharing them with others.

"There was a whole cart full of $2 flowers," she said. "Why not just grab four of them and just pass them out to neighbors?"

That little gesture can remind people that they were seen and thought about.

Pick Up a Grocery Staple

Hilburn recommended picking up a little extra at the grocery store for a busy family.

"I wish someone would have grabbed me a gallon of milk when they were at the store," she said. "Doing that for someone, it saves them a trip and it helps them know that they're being thought of."

You don't have to give gifts to be kind. Making someone's day a little easier can be even more meaningful.

Never Underestimate a Smile or a Hello

In everyday interactions, Hilburn encouraged looking up, making eye contact and acknowledging those around you.

"Looking someone in the eye and just acknowledging their presence. It really doesn't take much," she emphasized. "It creates that connection that we're all looking for."

_Find more inspiration from Courtney Hilburn on Instagram, @court_hilbs._

This story was adapted from a TV broadcast script using artificial intelligence. Every story, including those adapted with AI, is reviewed by a human editor before publication to ensure that KSL's editorial standards are upheld.