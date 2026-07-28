News  / 

How to lose the weight and keep it off without medication

By Lauren Tippetts, KSL | Posted - July 28, 2026 at 12:19 p.m.

 
Save Story

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

SALT LAKE CITY — When it comes to losing weight, most of us aren't just looking for quick results, we are looking for something we can actually maintain.

Aaron Stitch is a client of Salt Lake City Fat Loss who has done exactly that. He shared the biggest difference in how he feels today. Bonnie Siulua is from Salt Lake City Fat Loss. She shared how their program help people lose weight and maintain it without medication.

For more information, visit slcfatloss.com. Get $200 off during their summer special.

Most recent News stories

Lauren Tippetts
KSL.com Beyond Business
KSL.com Beyond Series

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  