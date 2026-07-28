How to lose the weight and keep it off without medication

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SALT LAKE CITY — When it comes to losing weight, most of us aren't just looking for quick results, we are looking for something we can actually maintain.

Aaron Stitch is a client of Salt Lake City Fat Loss who has done exactly that. He shared the biggest difference in how he feels today. Bonnie Siulua is from Salt Lake City Fat Loss. She shared how their program help people lose weight and maintain it without medication.

For more information, visit slcfatloss.com. Get $200 off during their summer special.