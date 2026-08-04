Have you thought about your DIGITAL estate plan? Here's why it matters more than you think...

Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — Most of us know we should have an estate plan: who gets what, who's in charge when we're gone. But there's a whole other part of our lives that most estate plans completely miss, and it lives online. Social media accounts, email, online banking, photos stored in the Cloud.

Tech expert Sarah Kimmel explained what a digital estate plan is and why it matters more than people think. As more of life moves online, she believes digital estate planning has become essential. You might spend years organizing your financial documents and legal paperwork, but overlook your digital assets entirely. Online accounts contain everything from family photos and financial information to important communications and subscriptions.

"So much of our lives is online," Kimmel explained. "And we don't think about, like, what happens to all those accounts when we're gone?"

Take Inventory

Kimmel said the first step is understanding exactly what digital assets you have. To make it easier, she recommended organizing accounts into three categories.

Bucket One: Financial Accounts

Make a comprehensive list of your financial accounts to make sure your loved ones can find all the important details when they're needed.

"All of your banking logins... Any kind of financial management software," Kimmel said.

Don't forget payment platforms like Paypal and Venmo.

Bucket Two: Social Media & Communication

The second category is communication and social platforms. This includes Facebook and Instagram. These accounts might seem less important than financial records, but they often are home to years of memories, messages and personal information. Deciding what should happen to those accounts in advance makes things easier for family members later and makes your preferences clear.

Bucket Three: Everything Else

The final category includes a lot of the accounts you'd be most likely to overlook. Things like your Netflix subscription, Amazon Prime, even the password to your phone.

Kimmel said phone access might be the most important, and the most likely to be overlooked. So many other accounts depend on your phone.

"If you're getting 2FA codes or anything to your phone," Kimmel explained, "your family can't get into the phone to get those."

That's why documenting phone access is such a big part of a digital estate plan.

Store Your Passwords Securely

Managing dozens of online accounts can feel overwhelming, so Kimmel recommended using a password manager. Dashlane, LastPass and Keeper are all good options. She said using one of these platforms will make your life easier now and will help family members find important information later.

"You can share that with a trusted family member," she emphasized.

Assign Social Media Legacy Settings

Many platforms already have options that let users designate someone to manage their account after death. You can find these options under "digital legacy settings" on platforms like Facebook and Instagram. From there, you can assign a trusted person to handle the account.

Different social media platforms have different systems and policies, so she said to check each platform individually for legacy settings.

Write It Out

Having access is important, but Kimmel said it's just as important to leave instructions. Do you want accounts deleted? Memorialized? Do you want photos saved and archived? Documenting your wishes helps loved ones make decisions that match your preferences.

You might assume you need a printed document, but Kimmel said you can go for something simpler like a Google Doc. You can update digital documents regularly without having to reprint every time you make a new version.

"Anytime you update that Google Doc, it's already updated," Kimmel explained.

Share the file with a trusted family member to make sure someone can access the information when it's needed.

Find more tech advice from Sarah on Instagram, @familytech.

This story was adapted from a TV broadcast script using artificial intelligence. Every story, including those adapted with AI, is reviewed by a human editor before publication to ensure that KSL's editorial standards are upheld.