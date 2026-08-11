Flaky Tomato Galettes With Herby Goat Cheese

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

If you've got beautiful summer tomatoes sitting out on the counter, here's a delicious way to turn them into something special. These mini tomato galettes pair flaky puff pastry with creamy, herby goat cheese and juicy heirloom tomatoes, and they look as good as they taste!

Recipe Creator Tami Steggell shared the surprisingly simple way to put them together.

Mini Tomato Galettes with Herby Goat Cheese

INGREDIENTS

2 sheets frozen puff pastry, thawed (about 225 g)

2 medium or 1 large heirloom tomato (400 g)

4 ounces Herby Goat Cheese Spread (140 g)

1 large egg, beaten (50 g)

1 to 2 teaspoons Everything Bagel Seasoning (3 to 6 g)

Fresh basil, for garnish (5 g)

1 to 2 teaspoons extra virgin olive oil, for drizzling (5 to 10 ml)

METHOD

Preheat your oven to 400°F (204°C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Slice the heirloom tomatoes into ½-inch (1.3 cm) thick rounds. Arrange the slices on paper towels and lightly sprinkle with salt. Let them rest for 10 to 15 minutes, then gently pat dry. Removing excess moisture helps the puff pastry bake up crisp instead of soggy.

Unfold the thawed puff pastry and cut circles approximately 1½ inches (4 cm) larger than each tomato slice.

Spread a generous layer of the Herby Goat Cheese Spread onto the center of each pastry round, leaving about a ¾-inch (2 cm) border around the edge.

Place one tomato slice over the goat cheese. Fold the pastry edges up and over the outside of the tomato, gently pleating as you work to create a rustic galette.

Brush the exposed pastry with the beaten egg and sprinkle evenly with Everything Bagel Seasoning.

Bake for 25 to 30 minutes, or until the puff pastry is puffed, deeply golden brown, and cooked through.

Allow the tartlets to cool for about 5 minutes. Finish with fresh basil and a light drizzle of extra virgin olive oil. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Find more recipes from Tami on Instagram, @bitemeindustries.