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Does your pre-teen feel... unlikeable? 3 things to keep in mind when the relationship feels tough

By Lauren Tippetts, KSL | Posted - Aug. 20, 2026 at 12:36 p.m.

 
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SALT LAKE CITY — We know teenagers are navigating a tricky time of life. We hear about hormones, we expect a little attitude, and still we want a good relationship and strong connection with our kids. So what do you do if your junior high schooler feels just plain unlikeable?

Sean Kane is a former middle school teacher and dad of three. He said it's easy to just say teenagers get a "bad rap," but these middle years can be hard for parents. He shared how to maintain your adoration for this age group, even when they're really dishing it.

1. Remind yourself their brain is rewiring

The middle school brain is wired to create independence. Their priorities are social status, social belonging, and personal autonomy.

2. Figure out their feelings

When anyone understands what they're feeling and why they're feeling it two things happen: the emotion has less control over them and they gain the ability to decide what to do next

3. Let it Go

Cooler heads will always prevail.

Find more advice from Sean Kane on Instagram, @growth.mindset.parenting.

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Lauren Tippetts

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