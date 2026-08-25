'Dear Missionary:' The book that serves as a personal letter for new missionaries

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SALT LAKE CITY — A fresh wave of missionaries is preparing to head out for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. In the coming months, thousands of young men and women from across the country will scatter across the globe to teach, serve and grow.

"Dear Missionary" is the latest book from New York Times bestselling author Jason Wright. He said this is a letter he's been writing for the last twenty years.

"It really is that," Wright said. "It's a personal letter from me to anyone who is preparing to serve, might serve, might not serve, is serving, has served."

It's built around 18 principles and is deeply personal, shaped by the father he lost before his own mission and the advice he wishes he could have received.

"My dad passed away just before my mission," he explained. "I didn't get that letter from him. That letter you kind of fold in your pocket and open up on the hard days."

So, Wright started writing it himself.

"Every single day for two years, I wrote a little quote at the bottom that I felt like my dad might have said to me," he shared.

Over the years, those thoughts evolved into letters for his own children, and eventually, other missionaries.

"I've written hundreds and hundreds of letters to missionaries through the years," Wright said. "I just wanna make sure nobody was left behind without that something special."

Pack Your Personality

Wright reminds missionaries that they don't need to become someone else to be successful.

"A lot of missionaries, they put that tag on, and then they feel like they have to become someone else, someone new," he explained. "I think what God wants them to become, and for all of us to become, is a better version of ourselves."

He calls it the "pack your personality" principle. Whether someone is creative, artistic, outgoing or even has unique hobbies, Wright believes those gifts have a purpose.

"So bring all of yourself into the field and just refine that... If you're funny, be funny," Wright said. "God made you with those skills and talents and hobbies for a reason. Use them."

Be a Peacemaker

Wright emphasized that while missionary life can be rewarding, it isn't always easy. Like any group of young adults learning and growing together, misunderstandings and negativity still show up.

"The happiest, most successful missionaries I've known are the ones who are peacemakers," Wright said. "I'm not gonna spread the gossip... Don't spread the things that you hear about other missionaries, and just be relentlessly optimistic, and that becomes your brand."

Homesickness is a Compliment

Wright doesn't see homesickness as a sign of weakness or failure. He said it's a great compliment.

"If you are homesick, that is a demonstration that you left people and a place that you love," he emphasized.

He encouraged missionaries to acknowledge those emotions instead of fighting them.

"Embrace it. Let the tears fall," Wright explained. "It's a blessing."

He emphasized that if it gets too heavy, missionaries should get help. But viewed through the right lens, homesickness is evidence of meaningful relationships rather than not being ready.

For More Than Just Missionaries

While "Dear Missionary" is written specifically for those serving missions, the themes really apply to anyone. The book speaks to identity, resilience, kindness, optimism and connection, lessons that apply to anyone entering a challenging season of life. Wright said the book is rooted in the desire to help people feel supported.

"I just want as many people to read it as possible," he said.

Get your copy at jasonfwright.com.

This story was adapted from a TV broadcast script using artificial intelligence. Every story, including those adapted with AI, is reviewed by a human editor before publication to ensure that KSL's editorial standards are upheld.