Change is coming... are you ready? 3 ways to prepare now for fall shifts

Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — If we stand by our cliches, then you can feel it in the air when change is coming. So, how is your air feeling? In just a couple short weeks the kids will be back in school, signaling a seasonal shift that brings with it more structure and routine and less light and carefree moments.

Life Coach Tiffany Peterson shared how we can start to prepare now.

Handling change isn't a personality trait.

You might think that some people are naturally better at handling change than others.

"I don't think it has to be a personality type," Peterson explained. "I think it's a choice."

While some people may seem more adaptable, she believes successful transitions are based in habits rather than personality. The difference isn't whether change feels easy. It's how you respond to it. The best way to go through change is by focusing on the habits that keep you grounded.

"If you have certain habits that help ground you, help give you vision, help give you spiritual strength, discernment, direction," Peterson explained.

Those habits look different for everyone. They might include exercise, journaling, prayer, family dinners or being outside. The important thing is maintaining the practices that create stability for you when everything else is shifting.

"If those habits are being nourished, I find that change is so much easier to navigate," Peterson said.

Celebrate where you are while planning ahead.

The hard part about transitions is that they usually start before anything actually changes.

"We're kind of in a space where we're one foot in and one foot out," Peterson emphasized.

While summer is still in full swing, you can probably already see the next season looming. That in-between season brings mixed emotions. Part of us wants to hold on to what's ending while another part is preparing for what's next.

"We're still in summer. But we can see pretty quickly school is starting," she said.

Recognizing the conflicting emotions is the first step. Before rushing into what's next, Peterson gave permission to fully enjoy where you are.

"How do we celebrate right where we're at and savor a little bit more?" she asked. "Let's get the last juice out of this season."

Don't immediately focus on upcoming responsibilities. Intentionally enjoy what's left of the current season. One way to do that is by asking yourself and your family simple questions: "What would be a fun experience that you'd love to have?" Intentionally choosing a few meaningful moments at the end of the season can help you ease into the next phase.

Begin introducing routines back into your schedules.

Enjoying the present matters, but Peterson also recommended preparing for what's ahead. We don't want to abruptly switch from one lifestyle to another. The goal is to ease into change gradually.

"We're gonna introduce a little more back into our lives," she explained. "Sometimes when we're going through change, when change is really abrupt, that's where we're kind of like, 'Whoa.'"

Making small adjustments ahead of time helps transitions feel more manageable. Peterson recommended rebuilding your routines before they become absolutely necessary.

"Maybe in the next week or so we start looking more at our bedtimes and our wake-up times," she suggested. "Perhaps some meal prepping, getting some of those things ready."

Small adjustments minimize disruption when schedules officially change. Instead of feeling blindsided, you've already started to adapt.

Prepare and plan together.

Transitions tend to go more smoothly when everyone feels involved. Don't just announce the new schedules or expectations. Bring the family together for a conversation.

"The more that they engage, the more they're gonna be bought in," Peterson emphasized. "Let's all talk about this. What do we wanna savor? What do we wanna play? What do we wanna prioritize?"

When the family feels included in the process, they're more likely to go along with the upcoming changes.

Find more advice from Tiffany Peterson on Instagram, @tiffpeterson.