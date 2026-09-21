A maple glaze will make this pumpkin cookie your new fall staple

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes
First goes the weather, then our closet and finally, the kitchen. This is the best, early taste of fall in treat form!
Most people have a tried and true pumpkin cookie recipe. But Courtney Rich is leveling up with a maple glaze to make this recipe a family fall staple.
Pumpkin Cookies with Maple Glaze
INGREDIENTS
For the Cookies
- 1 cup (226 g) unsalted butter
- 1/2 cup (110 g) light brown sugar, packed
- 1/2 cup (100 g) granulated sugar,
- 1 egg, room temperature
- 1 cup (225 g) pumpkin puree
- 1 teaspoon (4.2 g) vanilla extract
- 2 cups plus 2 tablespoons (255 g) all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1 teaspoon (4 g) baking powder
- 1/4 teaspoon (1.4 g)salt
- 2 teaspoons (5.28 g) pumpkin pie spice
For the Glaze
- 3 tablespoons (42.37 g) butter
- 1/2 cup (110 g) dark brown sugar packed
- 1/4 cup (60 g) milk
- 1 1/2 cups (187.5 g) powdered sugar sifted
METHOD
For the Cookies
- Preheat your oven to 350 degrees F. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper. Set aside.
- In the bowl of an electric mixer, fitted with the paddle attachment, cream together the baking sticks and sugars until light and fluffy.
- Add the pumpkin, egg and vanilla. Mix until incorporated.
- On low speed, add the flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt and pumpkin spice.
- Using a cookie scoop about 1.5 inches big, drop cookie dough about 2 to 3 inches apart on the baking sheet.
- Bake for about 12 minutes, until the edges are golden brown.
- Let cool for about 30 minutes before adding glaze.
For the Glaze
- Heat the butter and brown sugar in medium saucepan until bubbly. Cook, stirring constantly for 1 minute. Will be a little thick. Stir in the milk. Blend in the powdered sugar until the mixture is smooth.
- Pour the glaze by the spoonful over each cookie.
Find more recipes from Courtney at cakebycourtney.com.
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