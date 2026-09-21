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A maple glaze will make this pumpkin cookie your new fall staple

By Lauren Tippetts, KSL | Posted - Sept. 21, 2026 at 11:50 a.m.

 
First goes the weather, then our closet and finally, the kitchen. This is the best, early taste of fall in treat form!

First goes the weather, then our closet and finally, the kitchen. This is the best, early taste of fall in treat form! (cakebycourtney.com)

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Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

First goes the weather, then our closet and finally, the kitchen. This is the best, early taste of fall in treat form!

Most people have a tried and true pumpkin cookie recipe. But Courtney Rich is leveling up with a maple glaze to make this recipe a family fall staple.

Pumpkin Cookies with Maple Glaze

INGREDIENTS

For the Cookies

  • 1 cup (226 g) unsalted butter
  • 1/2 cup (110 g) light brown sugar, packed
  • 1/2 cup (100 g) granulated sugar,
  • 1 egg, room temperature
  • 1 cup (225 g) pumpkin puree
  • 1 teaspoon (4.2 g) vanilla extract
  • 2 cups plus 2 tablespoons (255 g) all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1 teaspoon (4 g) baking powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon (1.4 g)salt
  • 2 teaspoons (5.28 g) pumpkin pie spice

For the Glaze

  • 3 tablespoons (42.37 g) butter
  • 1/2 cup (110 g) dark brown sugar packed
  • 1/4 cup (60 g) milk
  • 1 1/2 cups (187.5 g) powdered sugar sifted

METHOD

For the Cookies

  1. Preheat your oven to 350 degrees F. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper. Set aside.
  2. In the bowl of an electric mixer, fitted with the paddle attachment, cream together the baking sticks and sugars until light and fluffy.
  3. Add the pumpkin, egg and vanilla. Mix until incorporated.
  4. On low speed, add the flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt and pumpkin spice.
  5. Using a cookie scoop about 1.5 inches big, drop cookie dough about 2 to 3 inches apart on the baking sheet.
  6. Bake for about 12 minutes, until the edges are golden brown.
  7. Let cool for about 30 minutes before adding glaze.

For the Glaze

  1. Heat the butter and brown sugar in medium saucepan until bubbly. Cook, stirring constantly for 1 minute. Will be a little thick. Stir in the milk. Blend in the powdered sugar until the mixture is smooth.
  2. Pour the glaze by the spoonful over each cookie.

Find more recipes from Courtney at cakebycourtney.com.

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