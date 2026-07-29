4 simple steps to turn your yard into a cool, refreshing getaway

Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — When temperatures climb into triple digits, your landscape can either feel hot and harsh or cool and refreshing. The secret to cooling it down is making smart design choices.

Jessica Berrett shared four easy ways to make your landscape feel cooler this summer.

Use Cool Colors

You can influence the feeling of a space through color.

"All of our cooler colors are going to kinda send that signal to our mind that the temperature is a little bit cooler," Berrett explained. "From when we're little, we're taught warm colors versus cool colors."

When choosing plants, Berrett recommended leaning into shades of purples, whites, variegated leaves that have some white and foliage that leans towards blue and silver. Obviously these colors don't actually lower the temperature, but they do influence how a space feels and create a more refreshing visual.

Add Shade

Nothing changes an outdoor space faster than shade. When you think shade, you probably jump to large trees or expensive structures to create that relief from the heat, but Berrett said there are actually more accessible options.

"Look for shade that already exists, and move your living areas into that space that's already there," she said.

If you need additional sun protection, she recommended sun sails and umbrellas. Late summer can actually be a great time to buy.

"Right now is a perfect time to shop for outdoor umbrellas because everything's starting to go on sale towards the end of the summer," she emphasized.

Let Foliage Do the Work

Flowers often get most of the attention, but Berrett said foliage is one of the most overlooked tools in landscape design.

"If you go up into the mountains where it's cool, you do see some flowers, but for the most part, it's a lot of foliage, a lot of leaves," she explained. "That large foliage is actually going to bring temperatures down a little bit."

She suggested incorporating a variety of foliage plants. Some of her favorites include variegated dogwood, boxwood, variegated irises and brunnera, as well as silver-toned plants and blue grasses. Besides cooling, foliage adds texture and depth to your outdoor spaces.

"The different textures of the foliage is what makes it interesting when there aren't a lot of flowers popping all over you," Berrett explained.

Add the Sound of Water

A cooler-feeling landscape isn't just about what you see. It's also about what you hear.

"If you can create the sound of moving water in your space, it just signals to our brain that you're in a cooler area," Berrett said.

In Utah especially, we are always mindful of our water use. Berrett recommended looking at pond-less water features. These systems recirculate water through an underground reservoir rather than relying on large open pools.

"They don't have an open reservoir of water that can evaporate," she explained.

The result is a mountain-y, creek-side feeling that feels nice and cool.

Find more garden inspiration from Jessica Berrett on Instagram, @plant.geek.

This story was adapted from a TV broadcast script using artificial intelligence. Every story, including those adapted with AI, is reviewed by a human editor before publication to ensure that KSL's editorial standards are upheld.