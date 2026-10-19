10 everyday habits that can do more for bone health than a calcium, vitamin D combo alone

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SALT LAKE CITY — When it comes to bone health, we've been hearing the same message for decades: calcium and vitamin D. But new research suggests that strategy may not do as much as many women think. So what else makes a difference?

KSL Health Contributor Miki Eberhardt has 10 everyday habits that can help build a strong foundation.

Eat Foods With...

Calcium + Vitamin D

Magnesium and K2

Protein

Fiber

Movement

Resistance Training

Impact

Balance

What Gets in the Way...

Limit Alcohol

Avoid Nicotine

Get Screened

Find more health advice from Miki Eberhardt on Instagram, @nutritionbymiki.