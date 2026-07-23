Utah's birthday brings savings! 3 reasons you should buy your next vehicle this weekend

Estimated read time: 4-5 minutes

July 24 is a hallmark date on Utah's calendar. With the state celebrating its birthday, many residents fill their agendas with parades, community gatherings and family plans. That said, the celebration is also recognized as one of the best shopping holidays of the year — especially in the automotive space.

Marking 147 years of Utah, the Young Automotive Group and Goldenwest Credit Union have kicked off their famous Let Freedom Ring sale, giving qualifying buyers access to lowered rates, breaks from payments and gas cards.

Summer is a season of adventure, and few items elevate it better than a dependable vehicle," says Oliver Young, innovations director at the Young Automotive Group. "We're working with awesome partners on this promotion, and have some amazing specials in place. We can't wait to show people our inventory, and what they have access to."

Looking to buy your next vehicle? Here's what you can expect during the Let Freedom Ring sale:

Photo: Young Automotive Group

Rates as low as 4.74% APR *

A company that received its 14th Best of State award in 2026, Goldenwest Credit Union is renowned for helping its members make sound financial decisions. It's no surprise, then, that throughout their 90-year history, they've received attention for being a quality lender.

"When partnering on sales events like this, we strive to show our members the ways we put them first," said Teresa Webb, vice president at Goldenwest Credit Union. "Buying a vehicle at a reduced rate is a great way to empower people financially, and put them on a path to achieve their goals."

Potential buyers during the Young Automotive Group's Let Freedom Ring sale will be able to work with a finance manager to assess what rate they may qualify for. All deals must be made on site at one of the dealership business' automotive locations by July 31.

90 days no payment**

Making a large down payment is the first step to decreasing a vehicle's long-term cost. That said, it can also make raising funds for the first installment difficult. During the Let Freedom Ring sale, buyers can gain breathing room by delaying the first two payments for 90 days — helping them build capital and set up their budget for long-term success.

"Because a vehicle is a significant investment, buyers can feel financially vulnerable after signing papers," Webb said. "That said, it can also make raising funds for the first installment difficult."

Photo: Young Automotive Group

$1,000 Maverik gas card***

Setting an effective gas budget is a difficult task. During the Let Freedom Ring Sale, however, buyers will be able to put off that challenge for a future date.

"Gas cards are some of our favorite items to offer during a sale," Young said. "With events like Let Freedom Ring, we try to put the buyer in charge of how they'd like the first year with their vehicle to look, and this is one way we provide them with options. Gas cards not only add convenience to the purchasing experience, but open opportunities for customers to embark on adventures."

The $1,000 gas card is available on non-cash and carry offers, and can not be combined with other advertised offers.

Other ways to save?

Like almost all Young Automotive Group specials, anyone who purchases a vehicle during the Let Freedom Ring sale receives Young Auto Care — a service that provides two years of maintenance. As for Goldenwest, those who finance through the credit union should look into Goldenwest Insurance Services for coverage options.

"The Young Automotive Group's dedication to delivering an exceptional customer experience is something that resonates with us," Webb said. "Goldenwest only works with partners who our members can trust, and we're confident that those who purchase through Young will receive incredible value, especially during this weekend."

Photo: Young Automotive Group

*RATES AS LOW AS 4.74% ANNUAL PERCENTAGE RATE (APR) AVAILABLE FOR AUTO LOANS FINANCED ONSITE AT YOUNG AUTOMOTIVE GROUP DURING THE LET FREEDOM RING SALES EVENT, WITH GOLDENWEST CREDIT UNION AS THE LENDER.

**FIRST PAYMENT DEFERRED FOR 90 DAYS FROM THE VEHICLE PURCHASE DATE. ALL RATES AND LOANS SUBJECT TO CREDIT APPROVAL AND MEMBERSHIP ELIGIBILITY. RESTRICTIONS MAY APPLY. GOLDENWEST CREDIT UNION IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY LENDER.

***$1,000 GAS CARD WITH VEHICLE PURCHASE, NOT AVAILABLE ON ANY ADVERTISED VEHICLE OFFER OR CASH AND CARRY. NO CASH VALUE. CANNOT BE COMBINED WITH ANY OTHER ADVERTISED OFFER OR ADDITIONAL INCENTIVES. WHILE SUPPLIES LAST. ONE GIFT CARD PER VEHICLE PURCHASE. TREAT GIFT CARD AS CASH; IT WILL NOT BE REPLACED IF LOST OR STOLEN. SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS. OFFER EXPIRES 07/31/2026.