Utah County's first Whole Foods Market, other brands coming to Lehi for 2027

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The Collective at Morning Vista, a new 134,000-square-foot retail and dining destination anchored by the first and only Whole Foods Market in Utah County, is on track to open in late 2027.

Set along the Lehi foothills, The Collective broke ground in May 2026 at the northeast corner of Timpanogos Highway (SR-92) and Morning Vista Road, and site work is progressing steadily. More than 50% of the in-line space is already leased.

This landmark project is designed to enhance community life and connectedness at the heart of Silicon Slopes. The current tenant roster is led by Whole Foods Market, Sephora, Lovesac, Bamboo Sushi, PopUp Bagels, Solidcore, VIO Med Spa, Petfolk and Bohme.

Each brand was selected to create a cohesive experience that reflects the community it serves. Developed by CenterCal Properties in partnership with Utah-based Perry Commercial, The Collective will bring grocery, dining, fitness and lifestyle retail to one of the state's fastest-growing communities.

"The Collective at Morning Vista represents a meaningful investment in one of the country's most dynamic growth markets," said Jean Paul Wardy, co-founder and CEO of CenterCal Properties. "Lehi and the broader Silicon Slopes region continue to see extraordinary growth driven by a strong technology economy and an expanding residential base. From day one, our ambition has been to create something enduring, a place with a genuine architectural point of view, a highly curated tenant mix and community-centered design people feel connected to. With Perry Commercial as the ideal partner, we intend to deliver a legacy project the Lehi community will be proud of for generations."

Artist's rendering of The Collective at Morning Vista. (Photo: The Collective at Morning Vista)

Lehi has grown into one of Utah's largest cities, with more than 75,000 residents and a population up more than 25% since 2020, according to U.S. Census Bureau estimates. It also anchors northern Utah County's technology corridor, home to major employers such as Adobe, Microsoft and Oracle.

That combination of a fast-growing residential base and a large daytime workforce continues to drive demand for well-designed retail close to where people live and work. As the first and only Whole Foods Market in Utah County, The Collective will serve Lehi along with Highland, Alpine, American Fork and neighboring northern Utah County cities.

CenterCal's Utah portfolio includes Station Park in Farmington and Mountain View Village in Riverton. Those centers are known for their careful, considered design and place-making. When complete, The Collective will present a mid-century modern design of clean lines, warm natural materials and strong geometric forms, organized around a central plaza and fountain, a landscaped green and generous patios built for outdoor dining, community programming and everyday connection.

Additional tenants and construction milestones will be announced as work progresses. Brands, restaurateurs and business leaders interested in joining The Collective at Morning Vista can connect with its team, listed on the project website, www.thecollectivelehi.com.

Artist's rendering of The Collective at Morning Vista. (Photo: The Collective at Morning Vista)

About CenterCal

CenterCal, a premier full-service commercial real estate company founded in 2004, is redefining the landscape of the U.S. With a focus on community-building, the company creates spaces that foster connection, enjoyment, and a sense of belonging. Under the visionary leadership of co-founder Jean Paul Wardy, CenterCal has become synonymous with excellence and innovation, boasting a portfolio of iconic destinations across California, Idaho, Oregon, Utah, and Washington. Rooted in core values that include creative persistence, uplifting communities, and creating magical places, CenterCal specializes in the investment, development, leasing, and management of high-quality retail and mixed-use developments from its headquarters in El Segundo, Calif. More information, including a full property portfolio, is available at www.centercal.com.

About Perry Commercial

Perry Commercial is a Utah-based, family-owned real estate development company with more than five decades of experience shaping residential and commercial growth across the Mountain West. Perry Homes, another Perry family company, is recognized for building high-quality, value-oriented residential communities throughout Utah, while Perry Commercial, founded in the late 1970s and headquartered in Murray, Utah, specializes in the development, construction, brokerage, and long-term management of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily properties. Together, the companies operate as a vertically integrated real estate platform known for conservative investment practices, long-term ownership strategies, and a significant track record of developing communities and commercial assets that support sustained regional growth.