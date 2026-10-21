The ultimate Wasatch Front fall map & Halloween fun guide

Estimated read time: 6-7 minutes

There's something about fall and the spooky season that makes you feel like a kid again.

It's a unique time of year when beautiful leaves, crisp weather, candy corn, hayrides, haunted houses and pumpkin-flavored everything abound, with festive traditions around every corner.

The only problem with fall in Utah is that it goes by too fast. This year, make sure you don't miss a single opportunity to get out and make some memories — whether that's out in a pumpkin patch or indoors with some family-friendly entertainment.

Here are some fail-proof ways to enjoy the season all along the Wasatch Front.

Photo: FatCats

Take the fall fun indoors

Fall weather in Utah can be unpredictable, so having somewhere to go when things turn chilly is a must. If you want a no-brainer option that's fun for the whole family, try FatCats. Here's why it's a solid pick — particularly on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Half-Price Wednesdays: The only thing better than fun, family-friendly activities is getting them at half the price, making all activities $5.

FatCats makes it easier to bring your friends, kids or dates out for a good time with half-price Wednesdays. That includes bowling, arcade games and glow golf, where available. Check with the FatCats location nearest you for details.

$5 Movie Tuesdays: All FatCats locations also have movie theaters, with special $5 pricing on Tuesdays.

You can even order food directly to your seat while you lounge out in comfort. Along with the latest releases, you can enjoy $5 tickets during the Horror Flashback Series, too — perfect for getting into the spooky-season spirit.

When it comes to entertainment and affordability, FatCats has you covered.

Photo: FatCats

Map of haunted houses, pumpkin patches and lights near you

To help residents map out local Halloween festivities, interactive residents plot neighborhood displays alongside commercial attractions across the Wasatch Front.

These digital maps organize resident-submitted locations — ranging from animated light shows synchronized to radio frequencies to elaborate yard setups, local walk-through haunts, and pumpkin patches — allowing families to sort destinations by neighborhood, scare factor, and operating hours for easy route planning.

Get the map here.

Also, feel free to email pictures of your adventures visiting those locations to social@ksl.com. The social media team may choose your image to share on future KSL social media posts.

Photo: Rawpixel.com - stock.adobe.com

Chase the fall colors

Fall leaves usually hit their prime in late September to early October, but that doesn't mean you've missed your window.

Take a drive around the Alpine Loop, Farmington Canyon or Ogden Canyon to catch the changing foliage while you can.

Visit a pumpkin patch

For classic harvest season fun, there really is no substitute for a good old-fashioned pumpkin patch.

From Weber to Utah County, you can take your pick among several:

Black Island Farms: This Syracuse favorite has a giant corn maze, hayrides, pumpkin picking and activities for all ages.

Pack Farms: Head to Farmington for a pumpkin patch and a variety of outdoor attractions.

The Happy Pumpkin: This West Haven farm combines pumpkin picking with a corn maze and its Field of Fear haunted attraction.

Gibson's Green Acres: Check out this Ogden-area farm for seasonal produce and fall festivities.

Cornbelly's: The popular Lehi festival features elaborate corn mazes, games, entertainment and plenty of photo ops for your social media feed.

Hee Haw Farms: Visit Pleasant Grove for pumpkins, farm animals, hayrides and kid-friendly attractions.

Glen Ray's Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch: Located in Spanish Fork, this destination pairs pumpkin picking with a challenging maze and nighttime scares.

This is far from an exhaustive list, but it's a good start.

Photo: M-image - stock.adobe.com

Get your scare on

When you're in the mood for something a little spookier than a pumpkin patch, haunted houses might be right up your alley.

Family-friendly option: Frightmares at Lagoon. Halloween-themed rides, decorations and entertainment make this a seasonal favorite for families.

For older kids: Field of Fear. If you do visit The Happy Pumpkin pumpkin patch in West Haven, your teens will love wandering through this haunted cornfield.

Serious thrill-seekers: The Haunted Forest. This American Fork attraction delivers a more intense haunted trail experience, spanning over 1,000,000 square feet of bone-chilling thrills.

Of course, if you want to visit a real haunted house, Utah reportedly has those, too.

Photo: Adobe.com/Vadym Huzhva

See a spooky show

To truly immerse yourself into the Halloween vibes, there's no substitute for seeing a live show.

Hocus Pocus in Concert: Catch the Halloween favorite accompanied by a live orchestra at the Browning Center at Weber State University in Ogden on Oct. 28, or at Abravanel Hall in Salt Lake City on Oct. 29–30.

Halloween Storytelling Spooktacular: Head to Peery's Egyptian Theater in Ogden on Oct. 29 for an evening of scary stories that get even spookier as the night goes on. There's also an encore performance at Weber State University's Davis campus on Oct. 30. Admission is free.

Take My Death Away Musical: Billed as "Ghost meets Phantom of the Opera," this original musical runs at the Angelus Theatre in Spanish Fork from Oct. 14–31.

Book your next party or event online today

Beyond the fall fun, FatCats is the perfect place to host upcoming birthdays, holiday parties or other events for your family, friends and coworkers.

And it only takes five minutes to book your event! All you have to do is click here, select your party size and you're good to go.

Make this fall a fun one. Visit fatcatsfun.com to get the party started.