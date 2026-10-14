The most underrated ingredient in your family's kitchen

Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

Feeding a family isn't always easy. Between busy schedules, picky eaters and rising grocery bills, parents need foods that deliver nutrition without requiring a lot of time, money or convincing at the dinner table.

Enter the humble egg.

Simple, affordable and endlessly versatile, eggs have been a family staple for generations. Behind that familiar shell is an impressive mix of protein, vitamins, minerals and other nutrients that are particularly important for growing bodies and brains.

Here are three reasons to feel good about cracking an egg for your family.

Photo: Oakdell Egg Farms

Protein for growing bodies

One large egg contains about six grams of high-quality protein and provides all nine essential amino acids. That matters for growing kids because protein does a lot of heavy lifting in the body It helps build and repair muscles, bones, skin and other tissues. It also produces antibodies to fight off illness while producing enzymes and hormones that support the metabolism and digestive system.

And because eggs can go from refrigerator to plate in minutes, they're an easy way to add protein to breakfast before school, an after-school snack or even a quick weeknight dinner.

An important nutrient for growing brains

You hear plenty about protein, but probably much less about choline. This essential nutrient is especially important during periods of rapid growth and development and plays a role in brain and nervous system function, memory, mood and muscle control.

Yet according to the National Institutes of Health, most Americans don't get the recommended amount of choline. One large, hard-boiled egg provides about 147 milligrams of choline, making eggs one of the easiest ways to add more of this often-overlooked nutrient to the family diet.

Photo: Adobe.com/ltummy

Don't leave out the yolk

There's a good reason not to leave the yolk behind. Research on the nutritional value of eggs shows that the yolk is where nearly all of an egg's fat-soluble vitamins and healthy fats are found, along with important nutrients such as choline, biotin, lutein and zeaxanthin.

For growing kids, those nutrients have an important role. Vitamin A supports healthy vision and immune function. Vitamin D helps the body absorb calcium and build strong bones. Vitamin E helps protect cells, while vitamin K contributes to normal blood clotting and bone health.

Choline supports brain and nervous system development, while biotin helps the body convert food into energy. Lutein and zeaxanthin are antioxidants that accumulate in the retina and help support eye health.

In other words, when it comes to nutrition, the yolk earns its sunny reputation.

Good nutrition doesn't have to be complicated

Getting growing kids to eat nutritious food can sometimes feel like a full-time job. Eggs make at least one part of it easier: They're affordable, quick to prepare and versatile enough to work for breakfast, lunch, dinner or a protein-packed snack.

For families looking for fresh eggs close to home, Oakdell Farms has been producing eggs in the West for generations. From scrambled eggs before school to an easy breakfast-for-dinner, eggs are a simple way to put good nutrition on the family table.

Find family-friendly recipes and meal inspiration at Oakdell.com.