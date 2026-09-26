The insider guide to Snowbird's 54th annual Oktoberfest

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Few Utah traditions signal the arrival of fall quite like Oktoberfest at Snowbird.

Now in its 54th year, Snowbird's Oktoberfest has become one of Utah's biggest and longest-running festivals. It's so good it's even earned some significant national attention, ranking in the top 10 Oktoberfest celebrations in the country by USA Today and Men's Journal.

And if beer isn't your thing, don't worry — you don't have to be a hops aficionado to enjoy it. With an expanded footprint, more food, more drinks, more seating and new attractions for families and non-drinkers, there are plenty of ways to have a good time at the festival.

If you're looking to spend a fun day or two in the mountains, with great food and great memories, here are three ways to do Oktoberfest at Snowbird this fall.

Photo: Snowbird

The family Oktoberfest

Oktoberfest might be famous for — and somewhat synonymous with — beer, but there's plenty to do if you or your family isn't into drinking.

To start, this year Snowbird has added Dirty Birds, a new dirty-soda tent that gives families and non-alcoholic drinkers another reason to stick around. The festival also features Marketplatz, a fun, diverse vendor village showcasing some of Utah's best local artisans. Marketplatz is a great place to browse handmade goods, find a unique souvenir or simply take a break from the festival crowds.

Then there's the setting. Oktoberfest takes place in Little Cottonwood Canyon, where the Wasatch Mountains provide one of the most spectacular backdrops in the country for a fall day. Even young kids will love the colors and leaves, with several trails available for hiking or walking just above the festival.

With food, music, shopping and plenty of space to explore, Oktoberfest is a great day in the mountains for any family.

Photo: Snowbird

The music and culture Oktoberfest

If live music, dancing and cultural festivals are your thing, Snowbird's Oktoberfest has plenty to offer.

One of the biggest changes this year is an entirely new lineup of polka bands flying in from across the country. Expect all the traditional German-inspired music, dancing and lively atmosphere you've come to expect from Utah's best Oktoberfest — but even better.

And don't miss one of the festival's most unique experiences: the Rooftop Balcony atop Snowbird's Aerial Tram. The balcony is the only one of its kind in the United States and offers stunning 360-degree views of the Wasatch Mountains and Salt Lake City below.

The beer connoisseur Oktoberfest

Of course, no guide to Snowbird's Oktoberfest would be complete without talking about beer.

For beer enthusiasts, Oktoberfest is an opportunity to lean into the German roots of the celebration while enjoying the food, atmosphere and mountain setting, all while throwing back one of your favorite ales. And with more drinks and seating than ever, there's plenty of space to comfortably make an afternoon out of it.

Pair your beverage of choice with classic festival fare, including delicious bratwurst and sauerkraut, and settle in for some good music. Just remember: if you're planning to sample the beer, plan your transportation before you arrive.

Photo: Snowbird

Festival entry is free, while parking at Snowbird's entrances 1, 2 and 4 costs $15. Free parking is also available along the highway, and Snowbird recommends carpooling with a designated driver. A free shuttle operated by Snow Country Limousines runs up and down the canyon every 30-45 minutes throughout the day, which might be your best bet for avoiding a parking headache.

The best way to Oktoberfest? Stay the night

But there's another way to experience Oktoberfest that might just be the best one of all: staying the night.

Turning the festival into a mountain staycation is one of the best things you'll do all fall. Guests who stay overnight can enjoy the resort's pool or ultra-relaxing Cliff Spa, along with two free Oktoberfest mugs and a $25 food and beverage credit — plenty for a couple more bratwursts.

Staying behind is also an easy way to enjoy the festival without worrying about a designated driver, while also turning the fall festival into a relaxing and picturesque night in the mountains.

Whether you're bringing the family, dancing to polka music in your lederhosen or raising a mug to another great festival, Snowbird offers plenty of ways to make the most of one of Utah's favorite fall traditions.

Snowbird's Oktoberfest runs Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 11 from noon to 6 p.m.