Snowbird season ski passes offer great values through Sept. 30

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Get ready. This is the kind of news you'll want to share with everyone you know.

Insane skiing deals don't come along very often, but these two are some of the best in the Utah market — and missing them will likely lead to massive regret. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is projecting a Super El Niño this year, which means there's reason to be optimistic about snowfall.

As Evan Thayer writes for Ski Utah, "There's also a 97% chance El Niño sticks around through early spring 2027, so this isn't a phenomenon that's going to politely fade out before ski season even gets going."

Put simply: If you've ever wanted to give skiing a try, this is the year to do it.

Here are two Snowbird pass options worth knowing about — including one with a Sept. 23 deadline.

Get kids off screens and on the slopes with the Snowbird Freeloader Pass

If your kids have ever asked to go skiing — or you've ever wished you could get them away from their screens and outside for a while — Snowbird has an offer that's tough to beat.

The Snowbird Freeloader Pass offers free skiing at Snowbird for kids ages 18 and younger.

The pass is available with the purchase of any 2026-27 Adult, Senior or Military Summit or Alta-Bird Pass. And you don't have to be related to the recipient to give them a pass. That means you could gift one to a neighbor, friend, babysitter, dog walker or anyone else 18 and younger who might enjoy a season on the slopes.

When you purchase your season pass, simply indicate that you'd like to add a Freeloader Pass and name the recipient. If you haven't decided who to give it to yet, you can visit the Ticket Office by Feb. 28, 2027, to add a Freeloader Pass to your account.

You also don't have to ski with the recipient for them to use the pass.

One thing to keep in mind: The Freeloader Pass is valid only at Snowbird, even if you purchase an Alta-Bird Pass. It's also nontransferable.

Photo: Snowbird

It comes with extra perks, too

As if free skiing wasn't enough, Snowbird has heaped on additional perks for holders of the Freeloader Pass. These include:

Summer Scenic Tram rides (with the option to upgrade to the Tram rooftop balcony) and Peruvian Chairlift rides

UTA Ski Bus access for the 2026-27 winter season

50% off five Friends & Family tickets

20% off Snowbird logo merchandise at Snowbird retail locations

20% off select Mountain School lessons at Snowbird

20% off rentals and tuning services at Snowbird Rental Shops

The Wasatch Benefit, which includes a free weekday ticket to Alta, Brighton and Snowbasin

Considering the pass itself is free, that's a pretty substantial list of extras.

Pick the best powder days with the Flex-5 Pass

Kids aren't the only ones who should have all the fun on the slopes this winter.

Maybe you love skiing but don't have the time — or the budget — to commit to a full season pass. For that, there's the Snowbird Flex-5 Pass.

The Flex-5 Pass gives you five days to ski Snowbird throughout the 2026-27 season, with no blackout dates. At $579 total, that works out to $116 per day — about half the price of five regular days at Snowbird's daily ticket window rate.

The pass also includes UTA Ski Bus service and flexible payment options through Affirm.

The flexibility makes it a good fit for a few different types of skiers. Maybe you're saving your ski days for the biggest powder days of the year. Maybe you're planning a Utah ski vacation. Or maybe you're the kind of skier who waits until spring, when other resorts start winding down, to get out on the mountain.

With the Flex-5 Pass, you can choose the five days that work best for you.

Photo: Snowbird

Get your discounted ski pass before time runs out

The Freeloader Pass can be added at any time, so there's no reason to wait if you know a young skier who would love a season on the mountain.

The Flex-5 Pass, however, is only available for a limited time. The deadline to purchase is Sept. 30, after which the price will increase.

If you've been thinking about skiing more this winter, now is a good time to lock in a pass and start looking forward to those powder days.

Get your passes at snowbird.com