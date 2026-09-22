Find your inspiration at the 50th Annual Women & Business Conference and ATHENA Awards Luncheon

Estimated read time: 6-7 minutes

Every professional needs a space where inspiration meets opportunity. For 50 years, the Women & Business Conference and ATHENA Awards Luncheon has created just that.

Hosted by the Salt Lake Chamber on Nov. 11 at the Grand America Hotel, this milestone event brings together women from across Utah to advance their careers, strengthen their networks and celebrate the achievements of business and community leaders.

Whether you're an established executive, a rising professional or someone simply looking for a spark of motivation to move forward in your career, the conference offers opportunities to learn, connect and grow.

Through thought-provoking conversations, practical development and recognition of outstanding leaders, attendees will leave with new ideas, renewed energy, meaningful connections and a sense of belonging to something bigger than themselves.

Photo: Salt Lake Chamber

Momentum

For half a century, the conference has brought together women leaders, professionals, entrepreneurs and changemakers to learn, grow and support one another.

To mark its 50th year, the conference focuses on the theme "Momentum" — the energy that drives progress, creates opportunity and carries impact forward.

Honoring leadership: The ATHENA and Pathfinder Awards

A highlight of the event is the ATHENA Leadership Award, presented during the luncheon to an active Salt Lake Chamber member who demonstrates creativity and initiative in business, devotes time and energy to improve the quality of life for others and assists women in reaching their full leadership potential.

This year's honoree is Sandi Sumner Hendry, founder and CEO of Minky Couture.

The Chamber will also recognize business and community leaders with the Pathfinder Award, which honors individuals who create new paths and promote the development and recognition of women in business.

The 2026 Pathfinder Award honorees are:

Jill Borst, Head of the Salt Lake City Office, Goldman Sachs

Carin Crowe, CEO, Habitat for Humanity Greater Salt Lake Area

Abby Osborne, Vice President of Impact, Engagement and Enterprise Operations, Utah 2034 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Organizing Committee

Victoria Petro, Salt Lake City Council Member, and Executive Director, Utah Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

Sally Steed, Vice President of Sales, Deseret News

Heidi Woodbury, Senior Vice President for University Advancement, University of Utah

Supporting Utah's women entrepreneurs

The impact of the conference extends beyond the day itself. A portion of this year's event proceeds will benefit the Women's Business Center of Utah, supporting its work to help entrepreneurs across the state start, grow and lead successful businesses..

What you'll gain by attending

The Women & Business Conference and ATHENA Awards Luncheon is an investment in yourself and your career. Here is what attendees can expect:

A chance to grow: Explore how momentum is built through leadership, mentorship, innovation and service to elevate your work.

Meaningful connections: Engage with fellow business and community leaders, potential mentors and future collaborators.

Fresh motivation: Hear from inspiring speakers and honorees who remind us that progress happens when we support and elevate one another.

Celebration of achievements: Recognize the trailblazing women making a measurable difference in Utah's business ecosystem.

Can the slchamber.com link to this page instead: https://slchamber.com/events-programs/signature-events/women-business-conference-and-athena-awards-luncheon/

Keynote speakers who challenge, inspire and elevate

How do you create momentum, and how do you keep it going when things get difficult? This year's keynote speakers will explore those questions through two very different stories of leadership, resilience and growth.

Nicole Robison, founder of Swig, will share how a single location in southern Utah grew into a nationwide brand by building a culture centered on one simple idea: making someone's day. Swig calls it "Day Making," a people-first approach that focuses on making customers feel seen and valued. Robison will explore how purposeful leadership, customer care and seemingly small interactions can build loyalty, strengthen culture and fuel lasting growth.

Col. Lisa Jaster, one of the first women to graduate from the elite Army Ranger School, will offer a very different lesson in momentum: how to keep moving when the path forward gets difficult. At age 37, Jaster entered the grueling program and spent six months confronting physical challenges, setbacks and moments of self-doubt. Drawing on that experience, she will share how she stayed motivated through adversity, why quitting was never an option and what it takes to continue pursuing a goal when circumstances test your resolve.

Together, their stories offer a powerful reminder: Momentum can begin with the small choices that build something meaningful, and it is sustained by the determination to keep going.

Photo: Salt Lake Chamber

Go deeper with breakout sessions

Breakout sessions will give opportunities to explore specific subjects through interactive learning, practical insights and deeper discussion. Speakers include:

Angela H. Brown, publisher and executive director, SLUG Magazine and Craft Lake City

Catherine Chow, co-founder and chief operating officer, Raan

Tonya Davis, director of external relations, Jon M. Huntsman School of Business at Utah State University

Sheri Dew, executive vice president and chief content officer, Deseret Management Corp.

Amanda Nell Edgar, founder, Page & Podium Press

Denise Fletcher Call, strategic engagement leader, Weber State University

Kimberli Green, vice president, business services, America First Credit Union, and board chair, ATHENA International

Jenny Groberg, CEO and founder, BookSmarts Accounting

Carmella Johns-Andruk, senior manager of corporate and alumni relations, Jon M. Huntsman School of Business at Utah State University

Melanie Paris Jones, CEO, Sego Leadership

Sara Jones, CEO, NetWorkPlay and InclusionPro

Missy Kelly, co-founder and CEO, CatTongue Grips

Peggy Larsen, retired senior marketing executive and board chairman, National Association of Corporate Directors Utah

Kaelyn Loveless, corporate relations manager and program manager, Jon M. Huntsman School of Business at Utah State University

Heather May, executive director, National Association of Corporate Directors Utah Chapter

Courtney Hills McBeth, chief academic officer and provost, Western Governors University

Krista Parry, CEO and founder, KP Media

Amber Plant, executive burnout consultant, Amber Plant LLC

Haley Peck, owner, Centennial Trucking

Ruth Todd, executive vice president and chief content officer, Bonneville International Corp.

Pamela Williamson, president and CEO, Women's Business Enterprise Council-West

Event Highlight

Date: Nov. 11, 2026

Time: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Location: Grand America Hotel, Salt Lake City, UT

Registration: More details and pricing can be found at slchamber.com.

Join the movement

For 50 years, the Women & Business Conference and ATHENA Awards Luncheon has created a place for Utah's business community to connect, learn and celebrate women who lead the way. This year, the tradition continues with a focus on what comes next.

If you're looking for a day that blends personal inspiration with professional development, this milestone year is it. Spaces fill quickly — visit the Salt Lake Chamber's website to reserve your spot today.