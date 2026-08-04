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The reason why most people unknowingly overpay their taxes in retirement

By B.O.S.S. Retirement Solutions and Advisors | Posted - Aug. 4, 2026 at 8:00 a.m.

 
The reason why most people unknowingly overpay their taxes in retirement

(adobestock.com/South Africa)

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Estimated read time: 6-7 minutes

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