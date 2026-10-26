Turn your home into a Halloween party hotspot

Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

Halloween is the perfect excuse to get friends and family together for a little spooky fun. Whether you're planning a party for the kids or an evening with friends, you don't need an elaborate setup to make it memorable.

With a few festive decorations, fun activities and room for everyone to gather, your home can become the perfect spot for a spooktacular celebration.

Halloween party decorating ideas

You don't have to turn your home into a haunted house to get into the Halloween spirit. A few seasonal touches can make your space feel festive without taking over your everyday decor. Think pumpkins on the coffee table, spooky candles on the dining table or string lights that give your living room an eerie glow.

Want to take things a little further? Look for decor that works beyond Oct. 31. Dark accent pieces, dramatic lighting and gothic-inspired furniture can help create a haunted look you'll love all year. At RC Willey, you can find pieces that bring a little more character to your space, whether you prefer subtle seasonal touches or a home with a darker side.

Celebrate with RC Willey Not quite ready to host your own Halloween party? Bring the family to RC Willey’s Treat Trail for an evening of spooky fun! On Oct. 28 from 5–7 p.m, stop by any RC Willey location dressed in your Halloween best. Little ghosts, goblins and ghouls can explore the store on a fun scavenger hunt, collect sweet treats, enjoy drinks and enter the fun with a free squishy surprise while supplies last.

Plan a few spooky activities

A little entertainment goes a long way, especially when you're hosting guests of different ages. You don't need a packed schedule, just a few activities to keep everyone involved.

Host a Halloween scavenger hunt

Send your guests on a spooky search around the house. Write simple clues that lead from one room to the next, with a fun prize waiting at the end. You could hide Halloween candy, small toys or goodie bags for the winner. For younger guests, keep the clues easy to follow. Older kids and adults might enjoy a few riddles or trickier hiding spots.

Set up a game station

Give guests something to do between snacks and conversations. A ring toss with witch hats, a pumpkin-themed beanbag toss or a Halloween trivia game can provide plenty of entertainment without much preparation. If you're hosting little ones, a pumpkin decorating station is another fun option. Just cover the table first to make cleanup easier.

Make room for a costume contest

Encourage everyone to arrive in costume, then let guests vote on fun categories like funniest costume, most creative look, or spookiest character. Small prizes make the activity extra fun, and everyone gets a chance to participate.

Get your home ready for guests

Before the party starts, take a quick look around your home. Clear away everyday clutter, make sure the bathroom is stocked and set out any serving dishes or supplies you'll need. A little preparation now means fewer interruptions once guests arrive.

Most importantly, make sure there's enough room for everyone to move around comfortably. Rearrange furniture to open up walkways, move a coffee table to make space for games or pull chairs together to create a conversation area. If your activities need extra room, don't be afraid to move a few things around. Your usual living room layout doesn't have to stay that way for the evening.

Keep the snacks simple

You don't need a full Halloween feast to keep guests happy. Set out a few easy snacks, like popcorn, chips and dip, cookies or a bowl of candy. Want to make things a little more festive? Use Halloween-themed serving dishes or add a few spooky labels to your favorite treats.

For drinks, a self-serve station lets guests help themselves throughout the party. Add a fun punch, cider or a few flavored drink options, along with water. That way, you can spend less time in the kitchen and more time enjoying the party.

Celebrate Halloween with RC Willey

Not quite ready to host your own Halloween party? Bring the family to RC Willey's Treat Trail for an evening of spooky fun!

On Oct. 28 from 5–7 p.m., stop by any RC Willey location dressed in your Halloween best.

Little ghosts, goblins and ghouls can explore the store on a fun scavenger hunt, collect sweet treats, enjoy drinks and enter the fun with a free squishy surprise.*

*While supplies last.