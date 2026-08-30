Here's the secret to a home that's always guest-ready

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

The holidays have a way of bringing people together. Sometimes planned, sometimes... not so much.

It could be as drastic as your in-laws deciding to show up a few days early or as simple as a spur-of-the-moment game night with friends that somehow ends up at your place.

But getting your home ready for company doesn't have to mean a week of deep cleaning or a mad dash to redecorate. Because when your space is set up with gathering in mind, you can go from "come on over" to "make yourself at home" without missing a beat.

And isn't that what you want when someone walks through your door? To feel comfortable enough to kick back, settle in, and stay awhile. A comfortable place to gather, a cozy spot to unwind, a little extra room when the guest list grows. These are the details that can make visitors feel welcome without making your home feel like it was designed around them.

Photo: 草房子摄影工作室/stock adobe

The best part is that the pieces that make your home welcoming for guests can make everyday life better, too. A guest room layered with soft textures can be a peaceful retreat for visitors, but it can also be a place to curl up with a book. A home office with the right sofa bed can double as a comfortable guest room, without giving up your workspace. When each piece has more than one way to work, your home can adapt to the moment without asking you to completely change it.

That's the thinking behind RC Willey's new "Room for More" catalog: hosting shouldn't require a temporary transformation. Instead, it's about creating a home that works for your day-to-day and still makes room for guests when they arrive, one that reflects the way you live, the things you love, and the moments that happen when no one else is around.

Because the goal was never a home that looks like you stepped onto a showroom floor. It's one that feels like you, with a little extra room for the people you love.

And with RC Willey's Labor Day sale happening now, you might just find the inspiration to rethink a space or two. Browse the "Room for More" catalog and look for pieces that feel right for your home, whether that's a place for everyone to gather, a comfortable spot for overnight guests, or simply something that makes an everyday room feel a little more inviting.

Explore the "Room for More" catalog.