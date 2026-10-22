Just moved to Utah? Why finding a primary care doctor is vital

Estimated read time: 5-6 minutes

Moving comes with a long to-do list: setting up utilities, learning a new commute, and figuring out where to buy groceries.

But one important task is easy to overlook when you're feeling healthy: finding a primary care doctor. After all, you may not need a doctor today. But establishing that relationship now can make a real difference when you do.

That's especially relevant in a fast-growing state. Utah's population grew 8.2% between April 2020 and July 2025, reaching more than 3.5 million residents, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

If you're one of Utah's newer residents — or you've simply moved to a different part of the state — establishing primary care early can help you stay on top of your health, identify potential problems sooner, and navigate an unfamiliar healthcare system with greater confidence.

Why primary care matters even when you're young and healthy

According to 2024 data from the National Center for Health Statistics, 90.3% of U.S. adults have a usual source of healthcare. Among adults ages 18 to 34, however, that number drops to 83.7%.

Feeling healthy isn't always the same as being healthy.

Your 20s and 30s are often when risk factors or early signs of health problems begin to emerge, including high blood pressure, high cholesterol, prediabetes, thyroid disorders, digestive issues and sexually transmitted infections.

Some conditions, such as high blood pressure and elevated cholesterol, may cause few or no noticeable symptoms while gradually increasing the risk of more serious health problems later in life.

Primary care in your 20s and 30s isn't just about treating today's illness. It's about getting ahead of potential problems, building healthy habits, and establishing a relationship with a provider who knows your health history before something unexpected happens.

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The real benefit develops over time

Research suggests that continuity with a trusted doctor matters. A 2025 systematic review of 18 studies found that greater continuity with a family physician was associated with lower risks of premature death, hospital admission and emergency department visits.

In other words, primary care isn't just a place to turn when you're sick. It's an ongoing relationship that can help you make informed decisions about your health.

Depending on your age, health history and risk factors, a primary care provider (PCP) can recommend appropriate preventive screenings, keep vaccinations current, and monitor changes in blood pressure, weight, or lab results. Just as importantly, regular visits establish a health history and baseline, making it easier to recognize when something changes.

Expertise plus caring providers equal Revere Health

When choosing a doctor, location, insurance coverage and credentials matter. You'll also want someone who listens carefully, answers your questions, explains treatment options, and takes your concerns seriously. Patient reviews can offer insight into those qualities, along with the experiences of others who have received care.

Those qualities are common themes in reviews of Revere Health primary care providers.

One particularly fitting example comes from a public Google review of Revere Health Lehi Dry Creek Family Medicine.

"Being new to Utah and coming as a new patient with a lot going on that has been life altering has been very overwhelming," reviewer Liion Queen wrote. She added, "Dr Lloyd is a beautiful soul with so much real compassion and care! He has gotten so many things going that needed to be done to help better my health in only a few months."

For someone navigating a new community and an unfamiliar healthcare system, that experience illustrates the value of finding a provider who listens, understands the bigger picture, and helps turn a confusing situation into a manageable plan.

As you compare providers, check whether they're accepting new patients, confirm that they accept your insurance, and consider how conveniently their office is located. A good fit can make it easier to establish care and maintain the relationship over time.

Your primary care provider can help you navigate Utah healthcare

Moving may also mean leaving behind your dermatologist, cardiologist, orthopedist, or other specialists.

You don't have to figure out your new healthcare network entirely on your own.

A primary care provider can serve as the starting point for rebuilding that network by evaluating concerns, helping determine when specialty care is appropriate, and coordinating care when multiple providers are involved.

Revere Health offers family medicine and internal medicine at locations throughout Utah, along with access to more than 30 medical specialties within its physician-owned network. For new residents, that means you can start by establishing a relationship with a primary care provider close to home, with connections to additional medical services as your needs evolve.

Visit RevereHealth.com to explore primary care locations and providers throughout Utah.

So after you've changed your address, found your grocery store, and figured out which road to avoid during rush hour, add one more item to your Utah moving checklist:

Find a primary care doctor now — so you're not searching for one when you need care most.

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