Is it time to break up with your healthcare provider? 5 signs it's time to make a change

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Most people don't think twice about switching restaurants, gyms, or mechanics when they're unhappy. But when it comes to healthcare, many people stay with the same provider even when the relationship isn't working.

Finding a new doctor can feel overwhelming, but you don't have to settle for one who isn't the right fit. Here are five signs it might be time to make a change.

You don't feel heard

You deserve a provider who listens to your concerns and makes you an active participant in your care.

For St. George resident James Benassi, feeling heard proved especially important. After experiencing severe neck pain and headaches for more than a year, he sought care multiple times without finding answers. Then he saw Dr. Bryson Hollingshead at Revere Health.

"Instead of trying to presume a diagnosis or override me, he listened to what I was saying," Benassi said. "He's the only one that figured out what needed to be done."

Additional testing ultimately revealed four clogged arteries, including one that was 95% blocked. This led to Benassi having open-heart surgery and making a successful recovery. He credits Dr. Hollingshead and Revere Health for saving his life.

You dread making an appointment

Long waits or difficulty getting an appointment can become barriers to care. Revere Health physicians prioritize availability and flexible scheduling options, including offering same-day appointments at many offices.

This flexibility proved paramount for St. George resident Teri Bold, who was disappointed with her first healthcare experience in Utah after moving from Pittsburgh. That changed when she switched to Revere Health internal medicine physician Dr. Richard Bennett.

When Bold later developed a persistent fever, she was able to see Bennett the same day and quickly begin treatment for a UTI.

"I was blown away; I could get seen and treated so quickly," she said. "There were no days of lagging for anything. When I message Dr. Bennett, he gets right back to me."

Every visit feels rushed

If every appointment feels like a race against the clock, you might leave with unanswered questions. As a physician-owned organization, Revere Health gives physicians a voice in how care is delivered, helping them focus on what matters most: their patients. This often results in more time spent during each visit and more personalized care.

This was the case for one young mother, Terrika Turner. After having her first child, she decided to leave a practice where she said visits felt rushed and impersonal.

"I wanted to find somewhere where they remembered me and cared about me specifically," Turner said.

She found just that with Dr. Jedidiah Oldham at Revere Health Spanish Fork Family Medicine & Obstetrics. Oldham would eventually deliver two of her children and become her family's primary care provider.

"He takes his time," Turner said. "He's not trying to get you out of the room. He makes you feel important, no matter what questions you have."

Photo: Yakobchuk Olena/Adobe Stock

You only go when something is wrong

Primary care isn't just about treating sore throats or infections. Regular visits give you and your provider a chance to track changes over time, stay current on recommended screenings and vaccinations, and identify concerns such as high blood pressure, diabetes or elevated cholesterol — conditions that may develop without obvious symptoms.

Just as importantly, establishing a relationship when you're healthy means you already have someone to turn to when your health changes. A provider who knows your history, medications, and health goals has valuable context that can help guide your care.

If you avoid routine visits because appointments feel inconvenient, impersonal, or simply not worthwhile, the problem may not be primary care itself. It may be time to find a provider who makes you see the value in coming back.

It's become too expensive

Where you receive care can affect what you pay. Daniel Adams began exploring his options after receiving a $4,300 quote for a CT scan. He ultimately received an identical scan with Revere Health Imaging for $616.80.

Not only was he impressed by the affordability at Revere Health, but also by the speed and attentiveness of his care. His experience is a reminder that patients can ask about prices and explore alternatives before receiving non-emergency care.

Is it time to make a change?

Maybe you've moved, started a family, changed insurance, or simply want a provider who better matches your needs.

Whatever the reason, changing doctors doesn't have to be complicated. Look for convenient availability, a comfortable communication style, preventive care, access to specialists, and acceptance of your insurance.

Most importantly, choose someone you trust.

Breaking up with your healthcare provider may sound dramatic, but sometimes a change can lead to a better relationship with your healthcare. As many Revere Health patients have discovered, finding the right provider can make all the difference.

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