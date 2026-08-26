How one stop at Gardner Village simplifies your entire home design journey

Estimated read time: 4-5 minutes

With the internet, social media, and personal opinions all a keystroke away, designing your ideal home space can be more paralyzing than ever. Trends seem to come and go faster than ever, and finding a good mix of timelessness and style can be challenging.

While not everyone has access to an interior design consultant, there are knowledgeable people willing to share some ideas, tips and insight into home decor and design.

In Gardner Village, three home decor/design stores have a team of designers waiting to help you create a space you love.

3 stores, 1 location

There are a variety of stores and restaurants within Gardner Village, but if you're looking for upscale home furnishings with people who can help, stop by CF Home, Down to Earth and Layers Bedding.

CF Home

CF Home began long before the rest of the village took shape. It was the first store in Gardner Village back in 1980 and the only business inside the historic flour mill. Today, it's a hot spot for almost every kind of furniture.

Whether you're looking for bedroom furniture or a new sectional, their selection of furnishings has something for each room in the house. Not only is their inventory curated by interior designers, but those designers are also on site to help you find the right pieces for your space, function and vision.

Photo: CF Home at Gardner Village

If you see a sofa, chair or sectional that catches your eye but doesn't match your color palette, you can customize it to fit your space.

Down to Earth

If the idea of furnishing your home is overwhelming, be sure to take your time in Down to Earth. They offer complimentary design consultations as well as interior design services to help you get started on your home project. Whether you're renovating or moving into a new space, their designers can give you tips and ideas for your home.

Photo: Down to Earth at Gardner Village

Down to Earth's selection includes a good mix of timeless and trendy pieces. Whether you want clean, modern lines or traditional style and comfort, you'll find lots of different styles and options for each room in your home.

Layers Bedding

Everyone wants a bed that looks crisp and clean during the day but offers irresistible comfort at night. Layers Bedding in Gardner Village is here to help you achieve that look and feel. Their selection of luxury quilts, duvets, pillows, sheets, coverlets and euros are always fresh. New arrivals land at the store each week, so you know you're getting the newest styles every time you shop.

For a highly-personalized shopping experience, the team at Layers Bedding can make up an entire bed in the store with your selections so you can see how everything looks before you buy. You might realize those sheets you love look better with a coverlet or quilt than a duvet. The team members are happy to provide ideas and style tips to help you craft the perfect cozy space.

Photo: Layers Bedding at Gardner Village

Shopping at Gardner Village is an experience

Walking around from shop to shop at Gardner Village is no ordinary mall experience. In the 1850s, the site was a flour mill built by one of Utah's original pioneers, Archibald Gardner. A couple decades later in 1877, the original mill was moved and replaced with a much larger mill. That building is now home to Archibald's Restaurant and CF Home.

In 1979, Nancy Long purchased the mill and opened Country Furniture and Gifts in 1980, which is now CF Home. In 1990, she opened Archibald's Restaurant.

Today, there are many stores, restaurants, activities and experiences year-round at Gardner Village, including the popular WitchFest event. Each shop and business keeps up with modern life and current trends, but the charming exteriors of the village are reminiscent of a bygone era or a Hallmark movie.

Plan your visit

When you're ready to make the vision for your home a reality, talk with the designers at CF Home, Layers Bedding and Down to Earth. They can help you find the right pieces and textiles to make your home the beautiful space you want it to be.

While you're there, grab some lunch, browse the shops, and be sure to stop by the candy shop for a piece of homemade taffy or a caramel apple before you head home.

Gardner Village is open Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.