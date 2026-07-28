For successful Mighty 5 Utah road trip, right vehicle is essential

Estimated read time: 6-7 minutes

If you're into seeing some of the most beautiful landscapes in the world, few places reward a road trip like Utah.

Home to the famed "Mighty 5" national parks — Arches, Bryce Canyon, Canyonlands, Capitol Reef and Zion — the Beehive State offers some of the most dramatic scenery anywhere. And with towering sandstone cliffs, winding canyon roads, imposing mountain passes and wide-open desert highways, the drives there are just as memorable as the destinations themselves.

For many travelers, visiting all five parks is a once-in-a-lifetime adventure. But for Utah residents, it's all in their figurative backyard — and the perfect excuse for a weekend getaway or a full-blown family vacation. Either way, choosing the right vehicle can make all the difference between the drive being simply a means to an end and genuinely enjoying every mile along the way.

From packing enough gear to staying comfortable during long stretches of forgotten highway, here's what to look for in a vehicle before setting out on your Mighty 5 adventure.

Room for everyone — and everything

Road trips have a knack for collecting gear. Seriously, you might as well pack up the house.

Even explorers who intend to pack light often find themselves loading coolers, shoes, backpacks, camping supplies, extra layers, folding chairs and of course, plenty of snacks. Add in children, pets or friends — or all of the above — and real estate is suddenly at a premium.

Three-row SUVs, like the Volkswagen Atlas, offer an especially practical balance for scenarios like this. With every seat in the Atlas occupied, everyone is comfortable. When traveling with fewer passengers, folding the third row flat creates a very generous cargo area that can swallow just about anything you can stuff in it.

If you prefer something more compact, the Atlas Cross Sport, Tiguan and Taos deliver the same Volkswagen quality and versatility in a smaller package. Whether you're navigating scenic byways, small towns or winding canyon roads, there's an SUV designed to fit your adventure.

The Volkswagen Atlas was designed with these family adventures in mind. Its spacious three-row interior seats up to seven passengers, while the cargo area makes it easy to organize everything from luggage and camping gear to hiking boots and sleeping bags without turning the rest of the cabin into a game of Tetris.

Photo: Flint Stephens

Comfort matters more than you think

Looking at a map, the distance between Utah's parks may not seem that bad.

In reality, a road trip through southern Utah means several hours behind the wheel, through largely unfamiliar territory. For example, the drive from Salt Lake City to Zion National Park takes roughly four to five hours. Bryce Canyon, Arches and Canyonlands all require similar time commitments. Attempting to visit multiple parks in one trip means even more time on the road.

And the truth is, while beautiful scenery does help the miles pass, physical comfort and space quickly become some of the most critical ingredients to an enjoyable trip.

At the very least, supportive, comfortable seats are essential as they reduce fatigue on long drives. A quiet cabin is also a bonus, as it makes conversations easier and lets everyone enjoy the silence, music, podcasts, or whatever they're into without the roar of the road or raised voices. Add in ample legroom, and passengers will arrive happy and ready to explore instead of feeling like they need a nap.

Beyond interior comfort and space, niceties like charging ports, heated and ventilated seats, tri-zone climate controls and more can all help everyone stay comfortable and relaxed throughout the travels of the day.

When you're spending hours in your car over hundreds of miles, you'll be grateful to be in something as comfortable and well-appointed as the Volkswagen Atlas.

Technology that helps you explore

If you have yet to experience the ease and joy that in-car phone connectivity brings, your life is going to change. Gone are the days of unfolding a map and printing off directions: just put in your destination and go, just like on your phone.

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are game-changers, and make it so easy to access navigation maps, playlists and travel information without fumbling with cables or wasting time with unfamiliar GPS units. Real-time traffic updates help drivers avoid delays, and voice commands allow them to complete many tasks without taking their hands off the wheel.

And then there's the safety element to all the new car technology. Modern driver-assistance features such as adaptive cruise control, lane-centering assistance, blind-spot monitoring and forward collision warning are all very helpful and can help reduce the stress and fatigue of longer drives. These systems are no replacement for attentive driving, but they do provide an extra layer of confidence, especially with passengers in tow.

The Atlas is one of those vehicles equipped with just about everything you need to have the best road-trip experience possible.

Ready for Utah's changing conditions

And of course, it wouldn't be a drive in Utah without experiencing all the extremes of weather in a matter of minutes.

And yes, while it's true that most of the main roads in national parks are paved and easily navigated, it only takes one good rain — or snow — storm in July to change all that.

A stable SUV, equipped with all-wheel drive, is an especially good choice for added confidence when road conditions become less predictable. Combined with good tires and modern stability control systems, SUVs like the Volkswagen Atlas are a great choice for whatever weather lies ahead — and don't forget to pack extra water, first-aid kits and emergency supplies, especially when traveling through more remote areas.

Dramatic winding highway 12 scenic byway in south central Utah. (Photo: Kristina Blokhin - stock.adobe.com)

Make the drive part of the adventure

It's easy to think of Utah's national parks as the destinations. And they are — and they should be. But — as with any good road trip, some of a trip's most memorable moments happen along the way.

The drive through Red Canyon, just outside Bryce Canyon, for example, is unforgettable. Byway 12 between Bryce Canyon and Capitol Reef is stunning. Other moments like a sunrise over the San Rafael Swell, small-town diners, unexpected overlooks — and more — are all experiences you'll remember long after the trip ends.

And here's the secret: the right vehicle helps you enjoy them more.

Whether you're planning to visit one park or all five, a comfortable, spacious SUV like the Volkswagen Atlas offers room, technology and capability to make every mile feel like part of the vacation. And if you prefer a smaller SUV, consider the Atlas Cross Sport, the Tiguan and the Taos, all of which still offer Volkswagen performance, comfort and reliability in a smaller footprint.

No matter where your Utah road trip takes you, choosing the right vehicle can help you travel comfortably and confidently. With a lineup built for both everyday driving and unforgettable getaways, Volkswagen offers an SUV for every kind of explorer.

Because on a Utah road trip, getting there isn't just transportation — it's part of the adventure.

Find your perfect Volkswagen with the team at Ken Garff Volkswagen Southtowne and visit their website at https://www.kengarffvwsouthtowne.com/ to see their inventory.