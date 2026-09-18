Expensive home problems often start small: 5 Things Utah homeowners should check this fall

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Fall in Utah has a way of reminding homeowners that winter isn't far away. The air conditioner finally gets a break, mornings become noticeably cooler, and before long, furnaces will be running regularly again.

But preparing a home for colder weather involves more than simply changing the furnace filter.

Some of the most expensive home repairs begin as small problems that are easy to overlook: a little moisture under a sink, an unusual furnace sound, corrosion around a water heater, or an electrical outlet that doesn't seem quite right.

Fall provides an ideal opportunity to catch those warning signs before winter puts additional strain on your home's major systems.

"The best service call for a homeowner is often the emergency call they never have to make," said Shaun Gillette, founder of Gillette Services. "Fall gives homeowners a window where they can find the little things that aren't quite right and take care of them before we're dealing with freezing temperatures."

Here are five places Utah homeowners should consider checking this fall.

Look for plumbing leaks hiding in plain sight

A plumbing leak doesn't have to create a puddle in the middle of the floor to cause trouble.

Take a few minutes to look underneath kitchen and bathroom sinks, around toilets and near exposed plumbing connections.

Check for moisture, staining, corrosion or warped cabinetry. Even a slow drip can damage cabinets, flooring and surrounding materials if it goes unnoticed long enough.

Fall is also a good time to address dripping faucets, slow drains and other minor plumbing problems rather than waiting for a small issue to become a bigger one.

Give your water heater some attention

Your water heater works year-round, but colder incoming water and increased hot-water use can make winter particularly demanding.

Look around the tank and plumbing connections for signs of leaking or corrosion.

Unusual noises, inconsistent water temperature, rusty-looking hot water, or a noticeable decline in hot-water capacity can also indicate that the system deserves attention.

The age of the water heater matters too. Homeowners with an older unit may want to have their water heater inspected or serviced before waiting for a failure to make the decision for them.

Photo: Daniel JÄdzura - stock.adobe.com

Test your furnace before the first cold night

One of the easiest fall HVAC checks is also one homeowners frequently postpone: turn on the heat.

Don't wait until the house is cold. Set the thermostat to heating mode while the weather is still mild and let the system operate through a normal cycle.

Listen for unfamiliar noises and make sure you're getting adequate airflow from the vents. Replace a dirty HVAC filter and pay attention to anything that seems different from last season. Scheduling heating maintenance before the first prolonged cold spell can also give homeowners time to address problems before the furnace is needed every day.

"We see situations where the warning signs were there weeks or even months earlier," Gillette said. "A strange furnace noise, a little water around a fitting, or an outlet that doesn't seem right may not feel urgent at the time. Those are exactly the things worth investigating before winter."

Check the home's basic electrical safety

As temperatures fall and daylight hours get shorter, Utah families tend to spend more time indoors—and use more electrical devices.

Fall is a good time to test smoke and carbon monoxide detectors and replace batteries when necessary. Homeowners can also test GFCI outlets using their built-in test and reset buttons.

Photo: Adobe.com/Zigmar Stein

Be alert for outlets or switches that feel unusually warm, frequently tripped breakers, flickering lights, buzzing sounds, or discolored outlets. Unexplained issues should be evaluated by a qualified electrician rather than treated as minor annoyances.

Think about the house as a whole

It's easy to think of heating, plumbing, and electrical systems as completely separate parts of a home. In reality, problems with one can sometimes affect another.

A leaking water heater can cause water damage. Poor airflow can make heating equipment work harder. Electrical problems can affect HVAC equipment and other major appliances.

That's why fall maintenance is most useful when homeowners look beyond a single piece of equipment. A simple walkthrough can uncover surprisingly small issues while there's still time to address them on your schedule.

The goal isn't to find reasons to replace everything. It's exactly the opposite: identify small problems early, maintain the equipment you already have, and reduce the likelihood that an overlooked issue becomes an expensive winter emergency.

For Utah homeowners, a little prevention this fall could make for a much more comfortable winter.

Photo: Gillette Services

Not sure whether your home is ready for colder weather? Gillette Services can help with heating, plumbing and electrical needs throughout the home. Visit GilletteServices.com to schedule service and take care of the small problems now — before they have a chance to become larger ones.